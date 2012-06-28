Anal Stimulation During Solo Play

<em>What is the best position for anal masturbation when you are by yourself</em><em>?</em><br /><br />As with last month's <a href="/article-18713-face-to-face-anal-sex.html" target="_blank">reader question about face-to-face anal sex</a>, there's no one “best” position for solo anal play. Everyone's body and physical abilities are different, and there are many different types of anal stimulation that people enjoy. The great thing is, when you're playing by yourself, you can experiment without fear, as long as you follow some basic safety rules.<br /><br />Whether you are by yourself or with a partner, it's crucial to use lubricant during anal play to avoid injury or discomfort. Listen to your bodyif anal play hurts, stop. Don't use numbing lubricants, since these dampen your body's pain signals. If you're using toys like vibrators, butt plugs or dildos, make sure they have a flared base that prevents them from slipping all the way into the rectum.<br /><br />With those guidelines out of the way, the “best” position is what feels best to you. Some people masturbate while lying down, some in the shower, some while sitting in front of a computer, and so on. Some people prefer external anal stimulation (stroking perineum or anus with fingers or a vibrator), while some prefer penetration (inserting a butt plug and leaving it in place, thrusting a dildo in and out). Some people like to stimulate the genitals and the anus at the same time, while for others, anal play alone is their preferred way of masturbating. All good!<br /><br />If you're by yourself, you may want a little help from some multi-tasking toys, especially if you like anal and genital stimulation at the same time. Innovative toy company OxBalls makes silicone <a href="http://www.toolshedtoys.com/results.php?keywords=asslock" target="_blank">cock rings with butt plugs attached to them</a><a href="http://www.toolshedtoys.com/results.php?keywords=asslock" target="_blank"><span></span></a>. When the wearer tugs on the shaft of the penis, the plug also moves, creating a nice dual sensation. The Rocks Off <a href="http://www.toolshedtoys.com/details.php?prodId=80%20" target="_blank">Rude Boy </a>is designed to be inserted and used hands-freerocking the pelvis stimulates the anus, leaving your hands free to do other things. Finally, the Tantus <a href="http://www.toolshedtoys.com/details.php?prodId=1733" target="_blank">Flex</a><a href="http://www.toolshedtoys.com/details.php?prodId=1733"><span></span></a> is a dual-penetration silicone dildo that stimulates the vagina and anus at the same timeadd a clitoral vibrator for even more fun!<em><br /><br />Want Laura to answer your questions in SEXpress? Send them to <a href="mailto:laura@shepex.com">laura@shepex.com</a>. Not all questions received will be answered in the column, and Laura cannot provide personal answers to questions that do not appear here. Questions sent to this address may be reproduced in this column, both in print and online, and may be edited for clarity and content.</em><em><br /><br />Laura Anne Stuart has a master's degree in public health and has worked as a sexuality educator for more than a decade. She owns the<a href="http://www.toolshedtoys.com"> Tool Shed</a>, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee's East Side.</em> <p> </p>