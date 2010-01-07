Antidepressants & Libido: Holistic Remedies

×

After my recent columnabout antidepressants and sexual response, the reader who had originally sentin the question wrote again with this response:

I’mmore curious about non-pharmaceutical aids. The stimulating gels [that werementioned in the last column] would fall into that category, but what aboutaphrodisiacs, supplements, etc.? Big Pharma gave people this problem in thefirst place! If someone can’t afford yet another single-source name brand[prescription drug], they’re not going to go to more drugs for a solution ifthey can help it. I do realize that Wellbutrin does not result in sexual sideeffects, but it’s different from the SSRIs. In fact, it might not be a goodsolution for those who generally benefit from SSRIs, because it can causeanxiety. Since antidepressants are so freely prescribed these days, I can’t bethe only person who would like a solution to this problem.

These are great points,and I'm really glad that this reader took the time to follow up. As I said inthe last column on this topic, I don't have a lot of faith in over-the-counterproducts that are marketed as aphrodisiacs or sexual enhancers, because theyare largely untested and unregulated. However, I do have a lot of faith inalternative health care providers, so I contacted Krista McCain, a licensedacupuncturist and Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioner who owns HundredGrassesin Bay View.

According to Krista,sexual side effects caused by SSRIs can be treated with herbal medicine,acupuncture, medicinal foods (such as raw walnuts), meditation, and qigong, aswell as some other modalities that are provided by licensed Traditional ChineseMedicine (TCM) practitioners. Because everyone's body is different, holisticpractitioners work with their clients over a period of time to identifyindividualized solutions. Ideally, people who are dealing with sexual sideeffects caused by antidepressants would look for a TCM practitioner withspecial interest in mental health.

Since SSRIs and thelarger family of psychotropic drugs are making serious brain chemistry changes,Krista counsels that some patience and investment in treatment is necessarye.g.,there is no quick solution to be had by simply taking a supplement. Ten peoplecoming in with the same condition, such as depression, will actually receivevery different treatments, based on their individual symptoms and healthhistory. Traditional Chinese Medicine works best when the person receiving careis truly willing to do some work on their own, such as following somenutritional suggestions and exercising regularly. All of these can help you toease side effects to the SSRIs.

TCM practitioners in theMilwaukee-Madison area range from about $50-$100 per session, and there may beseparate costs for herbal medicine. Some health insurance policies coveracupuncture. Some people with mild to moderate anxiety and depression do sowell with TCM that they are able to decrease or even go off their prescriptionmedications, although Krista adds a strong note of caution, as there should bea lot of teamwork and honesty involved in the decision to stop or changemedication.

Although this doesn'tprovide an easy answer to this question, it is possible to manage the sexualside effects of SSRIs holistically, without resorting to further prescriptionmedications. For more information on acupuncture and Traditional ChineseMedicine, visit www.acupuncturetoday.com and www.aaaomonline.org.

WantLaura to answer your questions in SEXpress? Send them to laura@shepex.com. Not all questions received will beanswered in the column, and Laura cannot provide personal answers to questionsthat do not appear here. Questions sent to this address may be reproduced inthis column, both in print and online, and may be edited for clarity andcontent.

LauraAnne Stuart has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as asexuality educator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side.