Antidepressants and Sexual Response

A common side effect of many antidepressants in the SSRI(selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor) class is “sexual side effects” in bothmen and women. These include decreased libido and anorgasmia. Are thereany remedies that don’t interfere with SSRIs and birth control that can relievethese unpleasant side effects?

Toanswer this question, I consulted with a colleague of mine who is apsychiatrist in the Milwaukeearea. She confirmed that any antidepressant that works on serotonin, such asProzac, Celexa, Lexapro, Paxil, or Zoloft, can have sexual side effects. Theseside effects can include a loss of interest in sexual activity (some peoplemight say "I just don't ever think of it" or "I really don'twant to be touched") and/or a slowing of sexual response, e.g., takinglonger to reach orgasm or not getting there at all.

Withinthe group of antidepressants that work on serotonin, some studies show thatProzac may be a little less apt to cause sexual side effects, although eachperson's response to medication is individual, so this might not be true foreveryone. Sexual side effects are oftendose related, so may not be there at lower doses; asking your doctor if it'spossible for you to take a lower dose of your current medication may behelpful.

Wellbutrinis an antidepressant that does not work on serotonin at all, and thus, it tendsNOT to cause sexual side effects. In fact, Wellbutrin has been the most effectivething added to medications that affect serotonin to counteract the sexual sideeffects. This doesn't work for everyone, and has side effects of its own, butappears to be the best solution so far.

Otherthings that have been tried include Gingko Bilboa, an herbal extract, but notwith consistent improvement. Herbal or natural supplements can interact withprescription or over-the-counter medications, so it's important to talk to yourdoctor before trying Gingko for this purpose.

Someof our customers at the Tool Shed who take antidepressants have reported thatusing clitoral stimulating gel has helped them reach orgasm. In fact, this isthe main reason that we carry it -- I'm not a big fan of "stimulatinggels" or "enhancers" in general, because I feel that they oftenmake claims about their effects that can't be substantiated, but some of ourfemale clientele who were taking antidepressants requested clitoral stimulatinggels and said that they really worked for them. There's a new study underway rightnow that is examining the effects of stimulating creams on women, includingwomen taking antidepressants, but it will probably be at least a year beforethe results of this study are published. If you're interested in participatingin this study, more information about it can be found athttps://www.indiana.edu/~whs/.

