The Balancing Act of Safer Oral Sex

This week,we answer the first part of a two-part question (see last week’s column for thesecond part, which addressed common reasons that condoms might break):

Iam hanging out with a bunch of gay guys, and they have lots of oral sex. [Wherewe live], it’s estimated that 5% of the population is HIV positive. Theiranswer to being “safe” is: “If you're sucking a guy off, pre-cum is safer thancum, so as long as you don't let him cum in your mouth, that's better.” Ispre-cum really safer than cum? What is going on here? What would you suggestfor them?

As regular readers ofthis column know, I get a lot of questions about oral sex and sexuallytransmitted infections. Since you seem to be specifically asking about HIV,I'll focus on HIV transmission during oral sex.

There's an interestinghistory behind your question. In the United States, the HIV epidemic wasinitially concentrated among men who had sex with men, and many public healthprograms were specifically aimed at getting these men to change their sexualbehavior in ways that would reduce their HIV risk. Because HIV is a relativelynew disease, research on how it is transmitted was rapidly producing new andconflicting information during the first decade of the epidemic. In the early1990s, it was thought that the risk of HIV transmission during oral sex wasessentially zero, and it was well known that unprotected anal sex carried avery high risk of transmission. This led to public health education campaignsin Boston and New York in the mid-’90s that proclaimed, "Oral Sex Is SaferSex," and urged gay men to have oral sex rather than anal sex as a way toreduce their risk of contracting HIV.

Shortly thereafter, anumber of studies and anecdotal reports from health care providers determinedthat while the risk of transmission from oral sex is much lower than from analor vaginal sex, it still exists. HIV prevention campaigns began to emphasizeusing condoms during oral sex to reduce risk and to move away from stating thatoral sex is "safe." The most recent guidelinesfrom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, released in June2009, state unequivocally that HIV can be transmitted through oral sex and thatrisk can be reduced through the use of latex barriers.

However, not everyonefancies the idea of licking latex. Many people choose to reduce their risk bynot allowing their partner to ejaculate into their mouths, since semen is oneof the body fluids that can transmit HIV. As your question implies, this maynot be a 100% foolproof method, since pre-cum (also known as pre-seminal fluid)is secreted before a man ejaculates, and pre-seminal fluid does contain HIV. Tomy knowledge, there haven't been any studies that have looked at exactly howrisky oral exposure to pre-cum is; in fact, I don't believe that we even havescientific agreement on how risky oral exposure to semen is, although it'sgenerally agreed to be much less risky than anal or vaginal exposure.

From what we do knownow, I would say that your friends are correct. Using a condom over the penisduring oral sex would be the most effective way to reduce HIV transmission, butnot letting a partner ejaculate into your mouth is also an effective riskreduction. Practically speaking, the risk of contracting HIV from oral exposureto pre-cum alone is very, very low. We can't say that there's no risk, butanyone who's sexually active performs a constant balancing act between pleasure,intimacy and safety, and I think your friends are finding a balance that isboth pleasurable and responsible.

LauraAnne Stuart has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as asexuality educator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side.