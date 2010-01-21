A Beginner's Guide to Pegging

×

This column iswritten in response to a suggestion from a Tool Shed customer who felt thattalking with us at the store had made him feel less "weird" (hisword) about his desires, and thought that other men might find the sameinformation valuable. So, forthwith: a beginner's guide for heterosexual menwho are interested in being anally penetrated by their female partners.

While anal sex is byno means a new practice, the notion of straight men being the receptive partnerduring anal play became much more mainstream about 10 years ago, when legendarysex educator Carol Queenmade the 1998educational DVD Bend Over Boyfriend(affectionately known as BOB) withher partner Robert Morgan Lawrence. A few years later, the follow-up DVD, BOB 2: More Rockin', Less Talkin', wasreleased. In 2001, sex columnist Dan Savage held acontest askinghis readers to name the practice of a heterosexual man being anally penetratedby a woman wearing a strap-on dildo (which, you must admit, is quite amouthful). As a result of the contest, the term "pegging" was born.

Once Dan Savage hasa contest to name something, you know that particular sex act has hit themainstream. In this case, the naming of that act also lifted a cloud of shameand confusion that had hung over the idea of a straight man being the receptivepartner during sex. Many men associated anal sex with being gay, and thusstruggled with the idea that enjoying receptive anal play somehow "madethem gay" or, at least, made them less-authentic heterosexuals. Inaddition, penetration is associated with masculinity, power and dominance inour society, while being penetrated is associated with femininity andsubmission, so some men also wondered if enjoying anal penetration threatenedtheir masculinity.

Some men enjoysubmission and being feminized, so an awareness of those taboos and theirattachment to anal play can really add an exciting psychological dimension forthose who want that element. For other men, the advent of BOB and "pegging" allowed them to unhook anal play fromsexual orientation and masculinity. Enjoying anal penetration could now be seenas simply that: enjoyment, without any reference to a man's sexual orientationor masculinity.

We have a steadystream of male-female couples in the store who are interested in experimentingwith pegging. There are several things for people new to the practice toconsider, the first of which is the readiness of both partners to try out thisnew type of play. Communication is essential, especially in addressing some ofthe misconceptions that each person might have, which include the ones listedabove as well as fears that anal sex is painful, dirty, harmful or"wrong." It's also good to start slow. Before investing in a harnessand dildo, experimenting with fingers, small butt plugs, or small prostatestimulators can help both members of a couple figure out what they like anddon't like as part of anal play.

When a couple feelsready to move on to strap-on sex, choosing a harness and choosing the rightdildo are of equal importance. If a harness doesn't fit right, it can makepenetration awkward or even impossible. If a dildo is too large, penetrationcan be unpleasant. I recommend that couples start with an affordable buthigh-quality convertible harness like the Aslan Commando or Pleasure Principle,which both can be worn as either a one-strap or a two-strap style, with orwithout a backing pad for stability. When choosing dildos, starting small isusually a good idea. Many men also prefer nonrepresentational dildos (ones thatdo not have realistic details or resemble a "real" penis). Using a dildothat is smooth and has no distinct head or other ridges can help makepenetration feel more comfortable. We also recommend using only 100% siliconedildos, as silicone is body-safe, nonporous and very easy to sterilize. TheTantus Silk series, Tantus Leisure, or Vixen Smooth Operator are all good dildochoices.

Some couples alsowant to try double dildos, which have one end that is "worn"internally by a woman while the other end stands ready to penetrate a partner.Some also have vibrators that can stimulate the wearer. At our store, theFeeldoe Slim is a very popular choice, but Fun Factory just started making anintriguing double dildo called the Share Petite, which has a large wearablebulb that can be inserted vaginally, and a very small, finger-sized dildo onthe other end that is perfect for pegging newbies.

Some new educationalresources are also available. Tristan Taormino's Expert Guide to Anal Pleasure for Men DVD covers pegging and awhole lot more. The Adventurous Couple'sGuide to Strap-On Sex by Violet Blue is the go-to guide if this columnintrigued you and you want more details on everything I've mentioned so brieflyabove. Finally, Bill Brent's book TheUltimate Guide to Anal Sex for Men is a perennial best seller in our storeand covers almost every type of anal play imaginable, including pegging.

Laura AnneStuart has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as a sexualityeducator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’sEast Side.