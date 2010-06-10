Bi Any Other Name

×

Thisweekend is Milwaukee PrideFest. That, coupled with Marquette’s recent decision to rescind itsoffer of employment to a lesbian professor, has many people in our citythinking about issues related to sexual orientation. Because I was recentlyasked to develop a workshop on bisexuality, I am dwelling on bisexual identity,biphobia and what meaning the term “bisexual” currently holds.

Afew years ago, I was team-teaching a self-defense workshop for LGBT youth. Atour first class, all instructors and participants introduced themselves andtalked a bit about how they identified. After one instructor stated that sheused the word “queer” to describe herself, one of the younger participantsblurted out, “Oh, I know that word. That’s what bisexuals call themselves whenthey don’t want anyone to know!” I had to laugh, because this kid had hit thenail on the headeven in early adolescence, ze* was aware of both thestigmatization of bisexuality and the powerful equalizing property of the word“queer.”





Thatconversation took place within an “LGBT safe space,” one where everyoneidentified as either lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or an ally to LGBTpeople. Most people who are not part of the LGBT community probably assume thatbiphobia is something that happens outside of that community, not within it.Unfortunately, that is not the case. While the acronym “LGBT” is widely used,the mere inclusion of a particular letter does not translate to widespreadacceptance of a particular identity. This week, I read an editorial aboutPrideFest that used the terms “LGBT” and “lesbian and gay” interchangeably.Transgender people were mentioned separately in the column, but the word“bisexual” was not used. This was probably unconscious, not deliberate, but theomission is telling.





Theterm “bisexual” comes layered with so many myths and stereotypes, such as:Bisexual people will have sex with anyone; bisexual people can’t sustainlong-term monogamous relationships; and bisexual people are “confused” or justgoing through a phase. One would think that these tropes would have been laidto rest a long time ago, but just last year I attended a discussion where thefacilitator dragged out the old line that people “are either gay, straight orlying.”





Onelegitimate critique of the word “bisexual” is that it reinforces a binary viewof gender; the prefix “bi-” implies that there are two genders, male andfemale, and that the person using the label is attracted to both of them. As ourunderstanding of transgender, genderqueer and third gender identities grows, weare moving away from this binary construction of gender to a view of gender asa continuum with three, five or an infinite number of points on it. To reflectthis shift in thinking, some who previously identified as bisexual may switchto using the label “queer.”





However,I think that many more bisexual people may have started calling themselvesqueer because of the stigma that still exists in the LGBT community aboutbisexuality. Call yourself “queer,” and no one really knows what you mean,since such a wide variety of people use that term. Call yourself “bisexual,”and many lesbian and gay folks will mentally label you as fickle,untrustworthy, confused, immature, or “not gay enough” and thus not truly apart of the LGBT community.





Muchof this has to do with people’s innate need to neatly categorize others inorder to be able to understand the world around us. We are all constantly,unconsciously sorting everyone we see into different boxes. Uncertaintywhetherit’s around sexuality, gender, race, or any other facet of identitycan throwus off. Uncertainty can raise our hackles and result in knee-jerk hostilityunless we recognize what’s happening.





Thisweekend, I challenge all of us to embrace uncertainty. Don’t assume thatsomeone at PrideFest walking hand-in-hand with a person of a different genderis straight. Don’t assume that cute girl with her arms wrapped around the waistof another woman is lesbian. Resist the urge to “warn” your friend that the guyhe’s dating had a girlfriend last year. And if you see someone wearing a“bisexual pride” button or T-shirt, give that person props for embracing alabel that, perhaps, carries the most baggage of any in the queer alphabetsoup.





*This young person usedgender-neutral pronouns to describe hirself. For more information aboutgender-neutral pronouns, check outhttp://genderfreeforall.org/blog/2010/02/28/pronoun-conjugation-cards/.

LauraAnne Stuart has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as asexuality educator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side.