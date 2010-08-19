What to Do When He's Too Big

×

Contrary to popularbelief, bigger penises are not always better. Although they may photograph wellin porn and allow actors to get into all sorts of camera-friendly crazypositions not usually attempted by the average male, being photogenic does notalways translate into being a source of pleasure for a sexual partner. It's notunusual for me to get questions from people who are having trouble with apartner's large penis, usually regarding pain during penetration or discomfortduring deep thrusting.

Using lubricant canenhance almost all sex play, but in this circumstance it's especiallyimportant. Using lube for vaginal, anal or oral penetration can reducefriction, irritation and pain, especially during initial penetration orprolonged thrusting. If you've never used lube before but have a partner who'son the larger side, start using it now. Both water-based and siliconelubricants are condom-compatible.





Speaking of condoms,many men on the bigger side feel that condoms are too constrictive. There aremany larger brands of condoms out there to solve this problem, but like allcondom brands, each varies in size, so you may have to experiment to find onethat feels right. A common complaint about larger condoms is that they areoften thicker as well. One brand that received top marks in Condom Depot'sannual ranking of best condoms is Trustex Extra Large, specifically because ofits thinner, more sensitive feel. Some men find that it's not the diameter ofthe condom, but the amount of room at the top that makes it feel morecomfortable. If that's the case for you, consider condoms with extra-sensationpouches at the tip of the condom, like the ONE Pleasure Plus.





Another important way toreduce pain during initial vaginal or anal penetration is to have fun with lotsof non-penetrative sex play beforehand. It's important to be relaxed andaroused prior to penetration. The vagina, especially, will become morelubricated and more ready for penetration the more turned on a woman is. So,now is the time for clitoral stimulation, nipple play, spanking or whatevergets you hot. Move away from the idea that "sticking it in" is themain event of sex and, paradoxically, it might become easier to do so.





If you're experiencingpain during deep thrusting, experimenting with different positions may do thetrick. Invest in a good sex-positions book and have fun trying new ones thatfeel good to both of you. Typically, side-by-side positions allow for shallowerthrusting: Try spooning or lying side-by-side with both partners facing thesame way and the penetrating partner in the back. Positions that put thepartner being penetrated on top also allow them to control the depth ofpenetration a little better. During vaginal sex, a woman's level of arousal canalso affect how comfortable deep penetration feels, since the top of the vaginaexpands and the cervix moves back when a woman is highly excited. In addition,where a woman is in her menstrual cycle affects the position of the cervix (itmoves higher when she is ovulating and lower when she's not). This sometimesexplains why a position that felt great two weeks ago is now painful.





Finally, remember thatsize is relative. What seems large to one person may seem just fine to another.If you or your partner is having difficulty with sex due to penis size, pleasedon't feel that there's anything "wrong" with either of you. If it'sworth it to make the sex work, you can find creative ways, and if it's not,there may be other partners in your future who will be a better fit for you.





LauraAnne Stuart has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as asexuality educator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side.