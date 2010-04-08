The Biology Behind an Erection

×

The short answer to yourquestion is that it is physically possible to have an erection withouttesticles or a prostate, but the removal of either makes it less likely thaterections will occur.

Inside the shaft of thepenis are three columns of erectile tissuethe two corpora cavernosa, which runparallel to each other along the top of the penis, and the corpus spongiosum,which runs along the bottom of the penis and surrounds the urethra. Despite thefact that erections are often called “boners,” there are no bones within thepenis. During an erection, the corpora cavernosa and the corpus spongiosum,which are rich in blood vessels, become engorged with blood and expand, makingthe penis larger and firmer. The fancy name for this is “vasocongestion.”

Vasocongestion is notcaused by the testicles or the prostate; it’s caused by nerve impulses that aresent to and from the penis at two different locations in the spinal cord. Thefirst, called the sacral erection center, is located at the base of the spine,and it responds to direct physical stimulation of the penis. The second, calledthe thoracolumbar erection center, is located higher in the spine, and itresponds to nerve impulses from the brainsights, sounds and fantasies that arearousing to a particular individual. So, the nerve impulses that signal thebody to get an erection can be caused by physical or by psychological stimuli.Reflexive erections that have nothing to do with stimulation can also occur, asanyone who’s ever had a wet dream or spontaneous hard-on can attest.

In addition to producingsperm, the testicles also produce male hormones, including testosterone.Testosterone has a sizable effect on sexual desire, and, in turn, sexual desireis often the first stage in sexual arousal and erection. If the testicles areremoved and testosterone production slows or stops, then sexual desiretypically decreases, and erections may be fewer or nonexistent.

The prostate is a glandthat surrounds the urethra in men and produces about 30% of the fluid thatmakes up ejaculate or “cum.” It is also a gland that is particularly prone tocancer, especially as men age, which makes it important to get regular prostateexaminations if you have a prostate and are 50 years or older. Treatments forprostate cancer, including surgical removal of the prostate, can cause erectiledysfunction (an inability to get an erection). This is not because the prostateis necessary to have an erection, but most likely because of the nerve or bloodvessel damage caused by surgery or radiation treatments, or because of thepsychological trauma associated with prostate cancer.

LauraAnne Stuart has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as asexuality educator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side.