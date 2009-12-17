Buying a Sexy Gift for Someone? Proceed with Caution

×

At this time of year, weget many people in the store who are looking to purchase presents for theirpartners. Buying a sexy toy, book or DVD for someone can be a great way to spiceup your relationship or carve out some me-time during the crazy holiday season,but since every person's sexual desires and responses are so unique, it canalso be really difficult to pick out just the right thing.

If you have your heartset on this type of gift, stick with items that you and your partner havealready discussed. For instance, if the two of you have expressed a mutualinterest in giving cock rings a try, then a moderately priced, adjustable ringor two can make a great stocking stuffer. However, if you've never talked aboutcock rings before, receiving one as a gift might make the recipient wonder ifyou're unsatisfied with your current sex life. This is a common anxiety forfirst-time toy users anyway, so it's best to avoid springing totally new thingson people without prior discussion.

As with any otherpresent, make sure that you're thinking about the recipient's desires ratherthan just your own (I'm reminded here of the year that I got tired of making mypartner's coffee when I got up in the morning, so purchased a programmablecoffee maker as a gift. Bad move). For example, if your girlfriend hasexpressed an interest in bisexuality or threesomes, then getting her a book orDVDwhether instructional or eroticabout these topics can be a great way ofsupporting her sexual exploration. If you harbor a secret fantasy about seeingyour lady get it on with another woman but have no idea if she'd be down forthat, then such a gift can seem selfish.

One of the most populargifts for people is a vibrator. This is understandable, as they are by far themost frequently purchased item in our store, but is also problematic, as thevariety among different styles of vibes is huge. Does your partner preferexternal, clitoral stimulation or internal, vaginal stimulation? Does she likegentle vibration, or does she enjoy the type of intense power provided byplug-in vibes? Does she like a firm, hard surface or does she go for softermaterials? These are just a few of the questions I ask customers who come in toshop for vibes. Unless you are able to answer these types of questions on yourpartner's behalf with reasonable certainty, it might be better to get a giftcertificate or to plan a special shopping trip together instead of actuallypurchasing a toy.

Upgrades to equipmentthat your partner already owns are usually sure-fire gifts. Maybe she loves herdildo harness, but the straps are getting worn or she has to keep adjusting itduring use. Springing for a more solidly built or comfortable harness in hersize could be a welcome present. Or maybe his masturbation sleeve is his verybest friend, and one of the brand-new models with vibration or suction wouldopen up whole new realms of playtime possibilities for him.

If you have any doubtsabout purchasing a sex-related gift for your honey, I advise holding off untilyou can talk about it together. Sometimes it's more thoughtful to let a personpick out his or her own present than to try to surprise them. Don't forget thatmaking time to talk about sex with your partner or to shop together is a giftin itself.

LauraAnne Stuart has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as asexuality educator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side.