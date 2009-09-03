Close Shaves

×

Whatare the best products, shavers, creams, techniques, etc. to use to shave mypartner’s pubic hair in order to eliminate any potential harm and prevent herfrom having discomfort after the shave?

There are many different reasons forshaving the genital area, so which methods you go with might be determined bythe effect you’re trying to achieve. Some people shave for practicalreasonsthey don’t want hair peeking out of their underwear or bathing suit.Some shave for aesthetic reasons, because having less or even no hair isvisually appealing to them or to their partners. (You can get as elaborate asyou want with pubic aestheticssex toy manufacturer Fun Factory now makes pubichair “stencils” that allow you to shave in a particular shape, and a companycalled Betty sells not only stencils but pubic hair dye as well, including mypersonal favorite color, a bright bridal blue.) Some people shave for eroticreasons, finding that having less hair makes oral or anal sex more pleasurableor that styling their pubes a certain way makes them feel sexier. The act ofshaving itself can be very erotic, as it requires close-up contact with thegenitals, and if you’re letting your partner do it, a good deal of trust andpower exchange is involved as well.

The most common problems that can crop upwhen shaving pubic hair include cuts, ingrown hairs (when a shaved hair curlsback into the skin as it regrows instead of growing outvery common with curlypubic hair) and itchiness as hair regrows. A lot of these problems can beavoided by not shaving very closely. In fact, some people find that theirgenital grooming needs are nicely served by trimming the hair with scissorsrather than shaving. Others find that trimming prior to shaving makes shavingeasier.

If you do opt for shaving, be sure to usea new, sharp blade (dull ones are more likely to cut skin). Get a high-qualityrazor with a pivoting head and multiple bladesthis is no time for cheapdisposables. Many people like Gillette Mach3 or Venus razors, although youmight want to experiment to find one that’s right for you. Some people preferelectric shavers or trimmers, which do not cut as closely as blades and arethus less irritating. To get an idea of what other people have found useful,check out the forums at www.hairtell.com,especially in the “Mature Topics” section.

Getting the genital area warm and wetsoftens the skin and makes it easier to shave, so doing this in the bath or showeris ideal. Gently exfoliating before shaving might help prevent ingrown hairsand razor bumps for some people. Use a shaving cream that’s made for sensitiveor “bikini-area” skin. Aveeno Therapeutic Shave Gel is one popular choice, andmany customers at the Tool Shed swear by Coochy shave cream. Sliquid, amanufacturer of sexual lubricants, also makes a line of shave creams calledSliquid Smooth. Shave withnot againstthe direction of hair growth; for mostpeople, this means shaving down and in or down and out. Don’t shave tooclosely, as this can cause cuts and irritationbe careful of all the normalbumps and curves in the genital area. Pull skin gently taut, but not too tight.

If you follow the above instructions,ingrown hairs and razor bumps should be minimized, but what about itching ashair grows back in? This can be intensely irritating for some people, and isusually managed or eliminated with regular shavingevery day or every otherday. You may have to be prepared to make a serious shaving commitment.

Lest readers think that I am down on hairafter reading this column, I will point out that pubic hair performs someimportant functions, most notably providing a cushion and reducing potentialpainful friction during sex. Taking it all off could be uncomfortable for somepeople. Pubic hair also catches and retains pheromones and our natural bodyodors, which some people find very arousing. Whether you have a wild, untamedbush or are naked as a jaybird, as long as you and your partner(s) are happy,it’s all good.

Laura Anne Stuart has a master’s degree in public health and has workedas a sexuality educator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, anerotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side.