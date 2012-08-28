Comprehensive Sex Education

Last Friday, four members of the Ladydrawers, a collective that creates comics about race, class, gender and sexuality, embarked on a road trip to St. Louis. Their goal: to deliver a copy of the latest edition of the fundamental women's health text <em>Our Bodies, Ourselves</em> to U.S. Rep. Todd Akin (R-Mo.), whose recent remarks about “legitimate rape” and pregnancy caused many to question his grasp of reproductive biology.<br /><br />Coincidentally, I was in St. Louis that same day, leading a training for volunteer sexuality educators interested in using the “Our Whole Lives” sex ed curriculum in their communities. “Our Whole Lives” is a comprehensive curriculum that does, in fact, teach accurate information about reproduction and conception, that proclaims that rape is a social justice issue that all of us (not just women) are responsible for eradicating, and that abortion is a complex topic about which everyone must be free to make their own choices.<strong><br /><br />To read the rest of Laura's column, visit expressmilwaukee.com/sexpress.</strong><em><br /><br />Want Laura to answer your questions in SEXpress? Send them to laura@shepex.com. Not all questions received will be answered in the column, and Laura cannot provide personal answers to questions that do not appear here. Questions sent to this address may be reproduced in this column, both in print and online, and may be edited for clarity and content.</em><em><br /><br />Laura Anne Stuart has a master's degree in public health and has worked as a sexuality educator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee's East Side.</em> <p> </p>