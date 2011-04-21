Is Craigslist a Good Place to Find a Sexual Partner?

×

If it sounds too good to be true, itprobably is. People lie online all the time. Read ads with a skeptical eye.

Create a separate email address to respondto postings, one that does not contain any identifying information (such asyour first or last name, place of employment, birth date, etc.). Use thisaddress only for this purpose.

Establish your interests and boundariesvia online communication (email, chat or communication through the site) beforemaking arrangements to meet in person. While you can't always rely on others tobe honest, it's in your best interest to be as upfront as possible about yourdesires, wants, needs, etc. No one likes a "bait-and-switch."

Trust your instincts. If you believe thatsomeone is lying or being manipulative, you are probably correct. It's betterto be safe than sorry, as many a mother used to say. Stop communication andmove on if someone gives you a bad feeling. You don't owe anyone anything.

If you decide to meet up with someone,make arrangements to first get together in a public place, one that is well litand likely to have people around. Plan to spend some time chatting with theperson in this public venue, re-establishing your interests and boundaries.Create a clear, mutual agreement about what you would like to do together.Again, if you get a creepy feeling or someone seems completely different fromhow they were represented online, leaveyou do not owe them anything.

Make sure at least one person knows whereyou are going and when you plan to be back. You might even want to arrange tohave a friend call you mid-date to make sure things are going OK and give youan "out" if you feel the need to leave. You don't have to tell your friend allthe details of what your hookup might entail if you want to keep that private,but date, location and time are essential. Make sure you have your cell phonewith you.

Avoid alcohol and any other drugs whenmeeting up. Alcohol clouds your judgment and makes you an easier target forsomeone who is looking to rob you or assault you. Although it's tempting tohave a few drinks to "relax" or calm anxiety, it's safer to avoid this. Somepeople will use alcohol or other drugs to deliberately incapacitate someone inorder to take advantage of them.

If your meeting goes well and you want toproceed to someplace private, make it a hotel or a secluded area in a publicspace, NOT your home or the other person's home.

Always practice safer sex. Use condoms(female or male), dental dams, and latex or nitrile gloves for any and allgenital contact. Sexually transmitted infections can be transmitted throughoral, vaginal or anal sex and any other type of activity that exposes you oryour partner to blood, semen, vaginal fluid or the skin of the genitals andanus.

If you're looking for kinky play, becautious. Don't allow a partner that you just met to fully restrain your limbsor take away your ability to call for help if necessary. Bondage play is bestpracticed with someone that you know and trust or in a public setting, such asa club or play party, where others can intervene if things get out of hand.





I've been on theCraigslist personal ads a few times to look for someone with which to have asexual encounter. I've never built up the courage to meet with anyone from thesite, though. I was wondering if it is a safe place to find someone for asexual partner? Any help/advice would be appreciated!Craigslist has been a popular site for personal ads because it's freeand you don't have to create a profile or sign in to browse listings. However,its reputation took a hit after the high-profile case of the 2009 "Craigslistkiller," Philip Markoff, who murdered a masseuse he met through Craigslist andlater committed suicide in his jail cell. Since that time, Craigslist has removedits "Adult Services" listings, but "Casual Encounters" listings still remain.More recently, a woman was sexually assaulted by a date that she met throughMatch.com, a subscription dating site that charges a fee to users,demonstrating that any online dating sites, paid or free, carry some degree ofrisk.Free sites that don't require a profile are easy to use and nice forthose who would like to remain anonymous, but it's important to remember thatthose qualities can be attractive to criminals as well as sexual adventurers.There are a plethora of paid and free websites out there with themission of connecting people who would like to hook up. The safety rules forall of them are similar:

There's some degree of risk involved in all sexual encounters, so evenif you follow the suggestions above, you may still have a bad experience. Manysites have liability waivers that you must agree to when entering. Keeping allthis in mind, there are a lot of people online who are not creeps and who aregenuinely interested in finding partners for sex. Good luck!





Laura Anne Stuart has a master's degree inpublic health and has worked as a sexuality educator for more than a decade.She owns the Tool Shed,an erotic boutique on Milwaukee's East Side.