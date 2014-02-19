Create Some Magic with the Magic Wand

I recently purchased the Magic Wand vibrator to use primarily on my wife. She reaches intense orgasms, but only externally. Is there anything to the G-spot? If so, will using an attachment on the Magic Wand help? If an attachment would help, which would you recommend?

The Magic Wand vibrator is a classic, one of the best-selling sex toys of the last 30 years. It’s so popular that you can buy accessories for it—many companies that are not affiliated with the manufacturer of the Magic Wand design and sell attachments, covers and adaptors that allow you to use the vibe in many different ways.

Before we start talking attachments, though, let’s talk about orgasms. You say that your wife has orgasms while using the Magic Wand, but “only” externally. I’m guessing that you mean she has an orgasm after applying the Wand to her clitoris. This is the way that most people use the Magic Wand, and there is nothing “only” about the orgasms that people have through this kind of intense clitoral stimulation. The majority of women need clitoral stimulation to have an orgasm, yet the myth persists that somehow having an orgasm through vaginal penetration is somehow better or more desirable. This myth is rooted in a lot of phallocentric, patriarchal views about women’s sexuality that would take an entire Gender Studies 101 course to debunk, but suffice it to say that if your wife enjoys using the Magic Wand to stimulate her clitoris, labia or other external parts, there’s nothing wrong with that and no reason to explore G-spot attachments for the wand unless she’s interested in adding G-spot play to her repertoire.

The short answer to your question, “Is there anything to the G-spot?” is yes—for some women. While all women posses the glands and spongy tissue surrounding the urethra that are often referred to as the G-spot, not all women enjoy having the G-spot stimulated. Some find it pleasurable, and some do not, and it’s perfectly fine and normal either way. I think it’s great to explore and see whether G-spot stimulation feels good, but if it doesn’t, there’s nothing wrong with that.

So if both you and your wife are curious about using the Magic Wand for G-spot play, what attachments might be best? Two companies make 100% silicone, body-safe caps that fit over the head of the Magic Wand and have a curved insertable piece that is designed for G-spot stimulation. Vixen Creations makes the Gee Whizz and the Gee Whizzard, and Pleasure Works makes the G-Spotter. The silicone transmits the vibrations from the Wand nicely, so that they can be felt internally when the “arm” of the cap is inserted vaginally or anally and pressed towards the front of the body.

The insertable portions of these silicone caps are pretty firm, but also flexible and bendy. Some women find that they like inflexible, hard materials (like glass or metal) for G-spot stimulation, as these materials allow you to apply more pressure to the G-spot with more precise control. For folks who like more rigid toys for G-spot stimulation, the combination of the Magic Wand on the clitoris with a hard metal, glass or plastic toy (like the Crystal Wand, njoy Pure Wand, or Jopen Key Comet) being used at the same time to stimulate the G-spot can produce amazing sensations. So, it may not be a Magic Wand attachment that you want—it could be a completely separate toy. Happy experimenting!

Laura Anne Stuart owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side. She has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as a sexuality educator for more than fifteen years. Want Laura to answer your questions in SEXPress? Send them to laura@shepex.com. Not all questions received will be answered in the column, and Laura cannot provide personal answers to questions that do not appear here. Questions sent to this address may be reproduced in this column, both in print and online, and may be edited for clarity and content.