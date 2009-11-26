Dam It, Janet

×

For those unfamiliar with "dental" dams(so called because they were originally used during dental work), they arerectangles of latex or polyurethane that can be held against the vulva duringcunnilingus or against the anus during analingus or rimming. They act as abarrier to the transmission of sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Manysexuality educators also say that common household plastic wrap can be used forthe same purpose, or that you can cut open a condom to make a rectangle and usethat.

Dental dams have been a frequent topic of discussionin my life recently, because my peer health educators believe that they're notcommonly used or well-known, especially outside of the lesbian or queercommunities. We just changed the safer sex kits that we distribute to includeflavored condoms, flavored lubricant, instructions for cutting a condom into adam, and information about STIs that can be transmitted during oral sex. Wealso stepped up our efforts to have dams available for free during our outreachevents. Our hope is that the more people learn and hear about them, the more"normal" they'll seem, and it'll be less awkward to whip out thatlatex square when you're about to go down on someone.

The standard caution about not using"microwavable" plastic wrap as a safer sex barrier has almost reachedurban legend status at this point. As I mentioned in last week's column aboutHIV prevention, safer sex messages have gone through many iterations over thepast couple of decades. When dental dams were first re-purposed from thedentist's office by enterprising sex educators, there was indeed a brand ofplastic wrap that was marketed as "microwavable" and that actuallyhad visible perforations in it to allow steam to escape while food was cooking.Nowadays, plastic wrap that is labeled as microwavable is designed to withstandhigh heat and not melt if it comes into contact with hot food, but it is notany more porous than other plastic wrap. Most people probably don't evenremember the perforated kind, but everyone's afraid to stop putting in thatcaveat about avoiding microwavable wrap in case they're wrong.

In terms of the efficacy of plastic wrap inpreventing STIs, the only dam on the market that has actually been tested inthis regard is the Glyde brand latex dam. This is why Glyde dams have clearinstructions for use on them and are allowed to be labeled as a device thatreduces the risk of STI transmission. Everything else, including polyurethanedams such as Hot Dam and Lixx as well as plastic wrap, is basically predicatedon the common-sense idea that a nonporous plastic or latex barrier will preventSTIs, but there's been no scientific research to prove this, with the exceptionof Glyde.

