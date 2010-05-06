Everyday Enemas

×

Last week, I received asample of the new Fleet Naturals Cleansing Enema (yes, these are the kind ofunsolicited items that are sent to owners of sex toy stores). Fleet calls thisproduct “the first disposable pre-filled enema dedicated for the purpose ofrectal cleansing.” I find this both encouraging and alarmingencouragingbecause it’s a sign that anal play is moving more into the mainstream everyday, and alarming because this product is accompanied by a marketing campaigndesigned to encourage increased use of a product that may be harmful topeople’s health.

Most people have someidea of what enemas are; they have been available in drugstores for years, andtheir stated purpose is to relieve constipation. Enemas, also known as rectaldouches, consist of a bottle or bag attached to a nozzle. The bottle or bag isfilled with liquid, the nozzle is inserted into the anus, and the content ofthe bottle or bag is gently squeezed or poured into the rectum. The nozzle isremoved, and the person receiving the enema releases the liquid, along with thecontents of the rectum, into the toilet. There are many types of reusableenemas available, in addition to the disposable enemas that Fleet and othercompanies make.





Until now, the liquid inFleet enemas contained a laxative, and they were designed for therapeutic ormedical use. The new Fleet Naturals are designed for “elective rectalcleansing”for hygiene purposes rather than because of a health problem.Medicated Fleet enemas have been used for quite some time for this purpose, andsexuality educators who teach about anal sex recommend dumping out themedicated liquid in the original Fleet enemas and replacing it with water forthis use. According to Fleet’s research, about 4% of the general adultpopulation and 21% of gay men currently use enemas for hygienic cleansing.Among those who use enemas in this fashion, 38% of the general population and87% of gay men say that they use them before or after anal sex.





So, for Fleet, thisgroup of “elective” enema users represents an untapped market segment that,with the right advertising, could be increased. The company is supporting theirnew product with a marketing campaign aimed primarily at men who have sex withmen that encourages them to keep their cabooses, buns, and asses clean (a blog[http://thestrippodcast.blogspot.com/2010/04/holy-crap-enemas-in-news.html]on this topic shows images of all the ads).





In some ways, this isgood news. Apparently, we’ve finally reached the point in our society wherelarge pharmaceutical companies are conducting research on people’s anal sexhabits and humorously referring to butt cleanliness in their ads. Since analsex is still a taboo topic for many people, bringing it out into the open thisway can encourage less shame and more communication about sex.





In other ways, this iscause for concern. First, these ads play on the myth that anal sex isinherently “dirty.” When we hold classes on anal sex at the store, concernsabout hygiene are often the first things that people bring up. However, for aperson who eats a healthy diet with an adequate amount of fiber, there areusually only trace amounts of fecal matter in the rectum, and a good washoutside and immediately inside of the anus with soap and water may be all thatis necessary for cleanliness prior to anal play. Enemas are not necessary, butif Fleet markets them as if they are, they’ll make more money.





Second, overuse ofenemas can cause physical harm. I’m alarmed that Fleet states on theirpackaging and in their ads that their new product is “safe for daily use.”While some people may choose to use enemas daily, most health professionalswould not recommend this. Over time, this may interfere with digestion andnegatively impact the body’s ability to eliminate waste naturally. In addition,anal douching removes a layer of protective mucus from the rectum that can helpprevent tearing, bleeding and the transmission of STIs during anal sex. Ifsomeone uses enemas too regularly, they may actually be causing physical harmto their bodies and may, ironically, be more likely to contract a disease.Anyone who uses an enema before anal play should wait two hours before havingany sexual contact to give the mucosal lining a chance to regenerate itself.





In short, don’t believeeverything that giant corporations try to sell you. While Fleet’s new productis convenient for people who prefer using enemas for cleanliness, there’s noreason for you to start using them if you don’t already or to increase youruse.





LauraAnne Stuart has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as asexuality educator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side.