What is the easiest way to have anal sex and look your partner in the face?

People of all genders, and partners of all gender combinations, enjoy anal sex for many different reasons, and there are as many different creative positions for anal sex as for vaginal sex or any other kind of sex! One can also want to see a partner’s face while having sex for lots of different reasons—intimacy and connection, the ability to “read” facial cues about pleasure or pain, establishing dominance or submission, etc.

The “easiest” position for any type of sexual activity will vary from person to person, depending on their body type and abilities, so there’s no one position for face-to-face anal sex that can be universally recommended for everyone. That said, one place to start might be to have the partner who is being penetrated lie on their back with pillows or a sex position wedge (like those from Liberator) positioned under their hips. This allows for anal penetration in a “missionary,” penetrator-on-top position while still looking each other in the eyes and being comfortable for most people.

You can also try having the person being penetrated on top, facing their partner while straddling them. The penetrating partner can be lying down or sitting. This has the added bonus of allowing the person being penetrated to have greater control over the depth and speed of penetration.

Anal sex guru Tristan Taormino has written a whole book about anal sex positions (called, natch, The Anal Sex Position Guide), which includes face-to-face options. Check it out for more ideas!

Laura Anne Stuart has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as a sexuality educator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side. During her time off to focus on Tool Shed, the Shepherd Express will be running the best of her advice columns from previous years.