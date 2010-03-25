What’s Your Flavor?

×

Can you tell me if flavored condoms for oral sex still are notrecommended for vaginal or anal sex?

This question has more to do withthe kind of lubricant on the condoms than with the condoms themselves. All ofthe flavored condoms I’ve seen (and most major companies like Durex andLifeStyles make a version) are standard latex condoms. Latex condoms can beused orally, vaginally or anally and will protect against the transmission ofSTIs and against pregnancy.

The lubricant that’s added toflavored condoms is what makes them “flavored,” and many flavored lubricantscontain sugar and/or glycerin. Sugar and glycerin can promote the developmentof yeast infections when used vaginally. If a woman knows that she is prone toyeast infections, then she may wish to avoid using flavored condoms for vaginalsex. Some women have no problems at all with sugar or glycerin in lubricants(as another sex educator put it to me once, “I could put Jell-O up there andnothing would happen”), and in that case, flavored condoms would be perfectlysafe to use. I have not heard of any infection-related issues that can comefrom using flavored lubricants for anal sex. So, there you have it: Flavoredcondoms can safely be used for oral sex and for anal sex, and should be usedfor vaginal sex only by women who do not easily develop yeast infections.

I think that many people have theperception that flavored condoms are somehow “dangerous” to use except for oralsex. My college peer educators included both a lubricated flavored condom andan unlubricated mint condom in their safer sex kits, and I’ve heard reactionsfrom students that are similar to this week’s question. “Well, you can’t reallyuse two of the condoms in the kit unless you’re having oral sex,” they say. Mypeer educators choose to include flavored and mint condoms because they want toencourage people to have safer oral sex, but that doesn’t mean that thesecondoms can’t be used for other types of sex.

Another issue here is that it’simpossible to know what types of lubricants are used on lubricated condoms. Ihave many customers at the Tool Shed who are specifically looking forlubricants that are glycerin-free, paraben-free, or otherwise limit theirnumber of chemical ingredients, either because of sensitivities to theseingredients or because they want to limit their exposure to potentially harmfulsubstances. I have plenty of bottled lubes that I can recommend to them, butwhen they turn to the condom section, I have very little information about theingredients that are used for pre-lubed condoms. Many condom companies seem tobe moving toward using silicone lubricants instead of water-based lubricants ontheir products, which is somewhat encouraging, since silicone lubes typicallydo not contain glycerin or parabens. But for people who want to beextra-careful about the kinds of lubricant they come in contact with, Irecommend purchasing unlubricated condoms and adding your own lubricant.Unlubed condoms can also be used for oral sex, since you know they won’tcontain a lube with an unpleasant taste. Even if a condom does comepre-lubricated, it’s a good idea to add more lube anyway, since inadequatelubrication is one of the main causes of condom breakage.

LauraAnne Stuart has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as asexuality educator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s EastSide.