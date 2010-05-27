Four Questions with Amy Cooper, Sex Enrichment Coach

×

Sexual enrichment coach and clinical sexologist AmyCooper usually spends her timeworking with individuals or couples in coaching sessions designed to overcomethe shame, difficulties and challenges that many of us experience when it comesto sex. Right now, however, she's touring the country to facilitate workshopson enhancing your sex life, whether alone or with a partner. She recently tooka jaunt through the Midwest, and I caught upwith her afterwards to ask her advice for those who might want to add somespark to their sexual relationships.

What'sthe most common problem that you see in your work?





Low desire, primarily in women, is the biggest issue that I runinto. The second one would be probably erectile difficulty in men. Low desire-- there's kind of a subcategory to that, which would be desire discrepancy.Couples come in, the man wants more sex, the woman would like to, but she justdoesn't feel it and is too tired. Couples that have kids don't know what to do,because they're overwhelmed already with family and work. Women just want torest and sleep. A lot of my work ends up being helping them manage their time,for instance, getting a babysitter so they can focus on each other, preferablyin the middle of the day when they have some energy and feel like engaging witheach other.





So,what do you think of the new drugs that are being developed to"treat" women's low desire?





I'm not a medical doctor, and I don’t prescribe medication. I say,as a last resort, that might be an option, but I like to see women deal withthe issue through lifestyle changes. I recommend that they get more exercise,which naturally increases testosterone and will make it easier to have anorgasm. Eat better -- what you eat affects all the systems in your body. Also,see how you can work on the relationship piece, a sense of intimacy andconnection, or being more playful with your partner…A pill isn't going to fix alack of interest in your partner. Some people may need something like[medication] to jumpstart desire, and then they can back away and stop usingit. Genital massage and pelvic floor exercises are a better way to jumpstartthings, though -- getting the tissue really relaxed and juicy through touch.





Asyou travel through the Midwest, do you thinkthere are any sex-related issues that are common in this area of the country?





Honestly, I don't think so. The issues are pretty much the sameacross the board. I thought [audiences in the Midwest]might be more reluctant to share, but that wasn't the case at all. There's anidea that people are more uptight in the Midwest,but when you get people together at my workshops, they're excited becausethey've found other people who want to talk!





Whatadvice would you give to couples who are looking to add spice to a long-termrelationship?





Get more playful! There are a lot of different kinds of behaviorsthat you can do to build heat or build arousal over time. Rather than saying,ok, we're going to have sex now, a lot of women have to have their juicesbuilding over a longer period of time. This can be done by flirting -- notnecessarily with each other, but by allowing yourself to be flirtatious withother people. Dancing, by yourself or with other people, with each other, canbe another great way. Bring your erotic juice to the dance floor! If you're ina club and you're dancing, no one's going to stop you if you start gyrating onthe dance floor and getting yourself turned on. It can make for a really hotenvironment. Erotic energy is quite infectious. The more people do it, the moreit's a "yes" for other people to do it.





Things like erotic talk are also helpful, being more sexy andjuicy with your words with each other, suggestive about what you might do laterwith your lover, via "sexting," e-mail or phone messages. Drop littlebits of erotic love bombs here and there! Lots of touch and massage is goodtoo; finding ways of touching each other that are a little bit more sexy,nurturing and suggestive. Just bringing more touch into your daily life isimportant. Anything you can do to stretch out the time before you actually endup coming together to have sex is good.





Fantasizing is also important. Let yourself fantasize more, letyour mind wander and explore what turns you on. Notice other people; watch amovie and think, "Wow, that's really hot" -- and then start sharingsome of these fantasies with your lover.





