‘I Contain Multitudes’—A Discussion of Biology, Monogamy and ‘Sex at Dawn’

Do I contradict myself?

Very well then Icontradict myself,

(I am large, Icontain multitudes).



Walt Whitman, “Song of Myself”

The passage above is quotednear the end of the recently published book Sex at Dawn: The Prehistoric Origins of Modern Sexuality by Christopher Ryan andCacilda Jethá. The authors are using the quote to refer to female sexuality,but I think that it could be applied to human sexuality as a whole, as well asall of the research that has been done on that topic.





I have received severalquestions about Sex at Dawn since itwas released earlier this month and received a ringing endorsement from Dan Savage,who has devoted space to the book in his column for the past two weeks. Thebasic premise of Sex at Dawn is tocall into question the assumption that lifelong, monogamous pair-bondingaka"marriage"is the natural expression of human sexuality. On thecontrary, the authors argue, properly interpreted evolutionary data indicatethat humans are designed to have multiple sexual partners, and our culturalinsistence that monogamy is the only game in town has caused unhappiness andunnecessary interpersonal conflict.





I am automatically leeryof any book, article or person who purports to find a biological explanationfor human behavior. Too often, such arguments are used to justify theoppression of othersrape is inevitable, for example, or traditional,patriarchal gender roles are inscribed in our genes, or one race is superior toanother. I believe that such research is always subject to bias, can neverpresent a full picture of our complex, contradictory behavior, and isfrequently seized upon by groups in power to demonstrate that their view of theworld is "natural" or "the truth." So, my initial reactionto Sex at Dawn was a verysuspicious-sounding "Hmmmmm."





I agree with theauthor's hypotheses. Our cultural mythology that little boys and girls willgrow up, find "The One," marry this person and live happily everafter in an unchanging fog of romantic and sexual bliss causes serious damage.Whose life ever really turns out like a Disney princess movie? Yet if we failto achieve this dream, we think there is something wrong with ourselves and/orour partners. The enormous expectations that we place on our partners inlong-term, monogamous relationshipsthat they will fulfill every single one ofour emotional and sexual needs, foreveralmost doom us to failure. Theextremely limiting stud/wimp, virgin/slut sexual roles that we force onto menand women don't help matters any.





The authors' argumentsfor why our ancestors probably lived in small, nomadic, sexually promiscuousgroups are fascinating, and I especially loved that they focus so much on thebonobo, or pygmy chimpanzee, the sex-loving primates who are our closestrelatives (did you know that the Milwaukee County Zoo has one of thelargest bonobo populations in captivity?). The authors also discuss researchbias and how, for instance, Darwin's research on sexual selection was a productof both the Victorian era in which he worked and his own personal level of(dis)comfort with sex, yet his views are so deeply ingrained in our culturethat they are often accepted as "truth" by the average person despitethe fact that this person is not even aware that Darwin was the origin of hisor her deeply held beliefs. However, I am not certain that Sex at Dawn can lay claim to having uncovered any ultimate truthsabout our nature, any more than other books or studies.





Why does Dan Savage likethis book so much? Because the authors' interpretation of scientific datasupports what he already believes, which is that monogamy should not be held upas the only paradigm for all sexual relationships. Everyone loves science thatvalidates their personal worldview. I also think that our cultural insistenceon monogamy is harmful, but Savage believes that Ryan and Jethá"prove" that there is a biological basis for this, whereas I thinkthat it is impossible to uncover any absolute truth in this matter.





At the close of Sex at Dawn, Ryan and Jethá write,"One of the most important hopes we have for this book is to provoke thesorts of conversations that make it a bit easier for couples to make their wayacross this difficult emotional terrain together[.]" This is what I hopeas wellthat instead of taking the book as gospel or justification for certaintypes of sexual behavior, that readers will question personal and culturalassumptions about what's "normal" and foster an ongoing dialogue withpartners, friends and family.





