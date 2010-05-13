Is Kink ‘In’?

×

Last week, one of theTool Shed’s suppliers called us to say that they had picked up a new line ofkinky gear we had suggested they carry. The supplier had seen this gear at arecent trade show. “The booth was mobbed. Kink is in!” she proclaimed.

I thought about this asI led a “Kink 101” workshop for a group of students over the weekend. As I wastalking to the group, I made my usual statements about how kinky play is oftenmisunderstood by the general public as harmful or “sick,” and I wonderedwhether this statement even seemed relevant to my youthful audience. In thesexuality education field, one often walks a fine line between dispelling mythsand inadvertently reinforcing them by introducing them to people who wouldnever have heard of them otherwise, and I felt like this might have been one ofthose occasions. Was I facing a gaggle of 20-year-olds who were all thinking,“Hold onthere are people who still think that tying someone up and spankingthem is bad?”





On the other hand, whenasked to give a general explanation of why they would describe something as“kinky,” two members of the group answered that kink was something that was“outside the mainstream” or “outside the norm” of sexual activity. So, if kinkis “in,” does that mean that there’s greater awareness of it, but notnecessarily more people engaging in kinky play?





A greater publicawareness of any type of sexual identity or activity can potentially have oneof two effects. First, it can allow people who are currently practicing thoseactivities or claiming those identities to be more open about it. Second, itcan create opportunities for those who were totally unaware of these activitiesor identities to try them out.





I don’t think we’ll everbe able to truly know whether increased numbers of people are becominginterested in kink or whether the numbers are staying relatively the same whilethe stigma of being kinky decreases or disappears. However, there’s certainly alot of public awareness being generated. Milwaukee’sYoung Kink Scene (MYKS) formed a group and began holding well-attended meetingsat the Tool Shed over the past couple of months. FetLife, a social networkingsite that is often described as “Facebook for kinksters,” was founded in 2008and currently has about 300,000 members. In my experience, the items that wemost frequently get calls about or special-order for customers at the store aredefinitely kink-related, and our current art exhibit, which features kink andfetish photography, has garnered a lot of positive reactions.





Some people who identifyas kinksters or BDSM practitioners may be annoyed at the concept of kink being“in,” as if it were a fad rather than a serious practice or a way of life. Isee a lot of potential for good, though, as people who might previously havebeen afraid to seek out a kinky community now find their voices without fear orshame.





LauraAnne Stuart has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as asexuality educator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side.