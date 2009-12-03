Living the Celibate Life

×

As a sexuality educator, I believe there are manyreasons for someone to choose not to engage in sexual activity. In two of myprevious columns, I answered reader questions about asexuality, which isgenerally defined as not feeling sexual attraction or desire. Celibacy is different,as it can involve people who do have sexual desires, but choose not to act onthem. Some people define celibacy as not having sexual contact with otherpeople, where for others it may mean no sexual activity of any kind, includingmasturbation.

In our culture, we most commonly associate celibacywith religious instruction or values, as you note in your question. Somereligious denominations require their spiritual leaders to be celibate, andsome also teach that celibacy is expected from all followers who are notmarried.

However, there are many other reasons that someonemight choose to abstain from sex. Some people may feel overwhelmed by ourhypersexual society and the pressures that it places on all genders to becontinually sexually available and attractive. Some may be recovering fromsexual trauma, an abusive relationship or even just a bad breakup and need totake some time away from sex to heal. Others may wish to redirect the energythat they focused on sex to another area of their lives to grow in a newdirection. Still others may have health concerns that cause them to rethinksexual activity.

Regardless of the reason, a person who chooses to becelibate can be healthy, happy and satisfied, as long as the choice not to havesex is coming from an internal sense of honesty and peace with oneself and nota sense of shame or fear about sex. Since our society does place a hugeemphasis on sex as a marker of happiness, social status or the health of arelationship, it can be difficult to convince friends or others in your lifethat celibacy is, indeed, a good choice.

This is where the resources you request would comein handy. Unfortunately, and very surprisingly, I was not able to find much.While a number of online forums, communities and newsletters have sprung up forasexuals, similar resources for people who are choosing to be celibate outsideof a religious context don't appear to exist. After checking with other expertsin the field and my usual go-to Web sites, most resources are either gearedtoward specific religious communities or "abstinence education" forteens. There are a few books out there aimed at adult women that don't have anexplicit religious context, but I personally take exception with the fact thatthese books in some ways reinforce gender stereotypes about the nature ofwomen's sexuality (we're so emotional and romantic!) and also promote the ideathat women are somehow the gatekeepers of men's sexuality and, by extension,society's. I wish these books were written for all genders, as there arecertainly men out there who are interested in celibacythe last I heard, LennyKravitz had decided to remain celibate for a number of years.

Readers, if you know of any resources about celibacythat you would recommend, please comment on this article or send them to me.

LauraAnne Stuart has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as asexuality educator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side.