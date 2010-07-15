Under Lock and Key: Male Chastity Devices

×

Lately, we’ve noticed anincreasing interest in male chastity devices at the Tool Shed. These aredevices that restrict access to the male genitals, thus preventingmasturbation, sexual intercourse and/or orgasm, or causing pain if an erectionis achieved.





There are two basictypes of male chastity devices: those that are designed for use during a sexualencounter, and those that are designed for long-term, day-in/day-out wear.Short-term devices are often made from leather or metal, although they can alsobe fashioned from materials such as rope or ACE bandages. They might be usedalong with other types of bondage to play out a domination/submission scene, toprevent or delay orgasm, or to hold the genitals in place for somecock-and-ball play, which can range in sensation from light tickling or teasingto intense pain.





Long-term devices areusually made from polycarbonate or silicone and designed to be locked in place,with a man’s partner holding the key. They are made so that the wearer canurinate, shower and otherwise go about daily activities without removing thedevice, except that neither he nor anyone else can touch his penis. Thesedevices are designed to be comfortable enough for a person to wear one forseveral weeks at a time, if desired. While short-term chastity devices oftenemphasize a partner’s physical control over a man’s genitals and his or herability to do what s/he pleases with them, long-term devices emphasize a partner’spsychological control, since a partner can be thousands of miles away from aman, yet still hold the key to the device.





So, why would someone beinterested in male chastity? As I mentioned above, there are two elementsinvolved: physical control and psychological control. Many sexual relationshipsinvolve some exchange of power, and giving up control of your body can beintensely arousing for some people. Male chastity devices take this submissionto a very high level, since the penis is not only a very sensitive organ, butis often seen in our culture to represent the essence of male sexuality ormanhood itself. While we do have some people ask about long-term chastitydevices because they are concerned about a partner’s sexual fidelity, this ismuch rarer than one might think. The majority of people who are using chastitydevices are in deeply trusting relationships where one person is willinglysurrendering sexual control to the other.







On an interesting sidenote, inquiries about male chastity devices far, far outweigh those aboutfemale chastity devices. Both types of play are certainly fine, so I don’t meanto imply that folks who enjoy female chastity aren’t in good company, but I amreally struck by the difference in levels of interest. Does this differenceexist because female chastity gear is easier to find or carries less of acultural taboo, or are there genuinely more male chastity enthusiasts in Milwaukee? I am inclinedto believe that because our society has historically dictated male control offemale sexuality and not the other way around, opportunities for men tosurrender sexual control to a partner are harder to come by and hold moreerotic significance and release. I welcome readers’ thoughts on this topic.





WantLaura to answer your questions in SEXpress? Send them to laura@shepex.com. Not all questions received will beanswered in the column, and Laura cannot provide personal answers to questionsthat do not appear here. Questions sent to this address may be reproduced inthis column, both in print and online, and may be edited for clarity andcontent.





LauraAnne Stuart has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as asexuality educator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side.