Some of the mostfrequently asked questions that we get at the Tool Shed concern sexuallubricants. Customers often stand in front of our Wall of Lube, wanting topurchase some, but unsure where to start. Sometimes they've never usedlubricant before, and sometimes they've tried a lube that has irritated themand are looking for something different, but almost always they benefit fromhaving a conversation about lubricants with our staff.

Lubricant isessential to good sexvaginal play, anal play and play with toys. Lube reducesfriction and makes sex feel more pleasurable. Some people think that using lubeis a sign of deficiencythat they’re not arousing their partner enough or thatthere’s something wrong with their bodies if they need lubricant. This is NOTtrue! The anus does not produce its own lube, so lubricant for anal play isabsolutely necessary. Toys slide into position much easier and feel betteragainst the skin with a layer of lubricant. And as for vaginal play, the amountof natural lubrication produced by the vagina is affected by the menstrualcycle, childbirth, menopause, hormonal contraception and other medications, andmany other factors.

There are four basictypes of lubricants available: water-based, silicone-based, water/siliconehybrids, and oil-based. Within those categories, you will find some that arethinner and some that are thicker in consistency, some that are flavored, andsome that are cooling or warming or otherwise add sensations.

Water-based lubesare the most common and have the most variety, because they are compatible withcondoms and other safer sex methods, as well as with all types of sex toys.However, it's important to look at the label of your water-based lubricant,because they can contain some potentially irritating ingredients, most notablyglycerin or parabens.

Glycerin is added tomany water-based lubricants to make them more slippery. Found on ingredientlabels as “glycerin” or “glycol,” glycerin is a type of sugar, and sincevaginal yeast feeds on sugar, people who are prone to yeast infections may findthat lubes containing glycerin cause them. Some people think thatvegetable-based glycerin is less likely to cause infections.

Parabens are addedto many lubricants (and other bath and body products) as a preservative. Foundon ingredient labels as “methylparaben,” “propylparaben” and “butylparaben,”parabens cause an allergic skin reaction in some people. In addition, there issome inconclusive evidence that parabens may be linked to breast cancer, sosome people choose to avoid them to minimize any potential risks.

Most people will beable to use lubricants containing glycerin and parabens with no problems, butothers might be mystified by the recurring yeast infections or rashes they seemto get when they have sex, so I think it's important for people to be aware ofwhat's in their lube.

A common complaintabout water-based lubricants is that they eventually dry up and become stickyor tacky. This can be remedied by adding water or more of the lubricant you'reusing. If you don't want to do this, I'd recommend checking out hybrid lubes,which are water-based but have a bit of silicone added. These lubes usuallyhave "silk" somewhere in the name, and tend to have a lotion-yappearance and feel. They last a bit longer than water-based lubes and tend toabsorb into the skin like a lotion rather than become sticky. This type oflubricant is a best seller in our store for these reasons.

Silicone is asynthetic substance that stays slippery longer than the ingredients inwater-based lubes. Found on ingredient labels as “dimethicone,” “dimethiconol”or “cyclomethicone,” silicone does not dry out when exposed to air and sits ontop of skin rather than being absorbed into it like water-based lubes. Siliconeis typically safe for people with sensitive skin and does not cause allergicreactions, especially in pure silicone lubes with no other ingredients than thethree listed above. Silicone lubes are safe to use with condoms, but should notbe used with silicone toys, as they will degrade the surface of these toys overtime (hybrid lubes are safe to use with toys, as the amount of silicone in themis not enough to cause damage). Because silicone is water-resistant, it’s greatto use in the water (hello, shower sex!), but can also be harder to wash off ofbodies, clothes and sheets and can cause stains. Silicone lubricants aretypically more expensive than water-based, but you use much less of them sincethey last longer, so the cost per use is generally similar for most people.

Oil-based lubricantsare typically made with a base of vegetable oil and often come in a thick creamformula. Some of our customers report using coconut oil or other household oilsas lubricants. Sex educators hold different views about oil-based lubes; somethink that they should not be used vaginally, as the oil can serve as a mediumfor bacterial growth and lead to infection. In addition, oil-based lubricantsare not compatible with condoms and other latex productsthey degrade the latexand can cause condoms to break. For that reason, many oil-based lubes aremarketed as male masturbation aids and are not recommended for use during sexwith a partner.

So, that's my quicklube rundown. As a final note, there's been an explosion recently in"sensation" lubricantsones that are designed to be warming orcooling or to produce some other effect besides simple lubrication. We sellonly one of these at the Tool Shed, because customer feedback tells me that mostof these lubricants are too harsh or irritating for many people. As one of mysex educator colleagues says, "Who wants burn-y lube?" So, if you'reinterested in experimenting these, apply with caution and use a little at atime first. You can also put a dab of "sensation" lubes on your gumsto get a taste of how they might feel on your genitalsbetter to have stinginggums than pubes on fire!

Laura AnneStuart has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as a sexualityeducator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’sEast Side.