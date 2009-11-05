Madison Young: Just Another Wholesome Porn Star from the Midwest

×

Last month, actor and filmmaker Madison Youngvisited our fair city to present "Reclaiming Pornography One Orgasm at aTime," which examined the differences in and the debate about mainstream,independent and feminist pornography. After she gave this talk to astanding-room-only audience clad in nothing but her underwear (due to the heatof the packed room, of course), we took Madison out for vegan chicken-fried steakat Palomino and discovered that she has some interesting ties to the Midwest,through both her roots and her current projects. Below are a few of thequestions we asked her about Milwaukee, Ohio and the sexual culture thatwe live in.

Was this your firstvisit to Milwaukee?What are your impressions of the audience for your Milwaukee presentation compared to othercities in which you've talked about feminism and pornography?

Yes, this was my first time in Milwaukee.The audience for my presentation on feminism and pornography was truly amazing.I was very surprised and pleased to see so many people in Milwaukeecoming out on a rainy Monday in the Midwest. Igrew up in the Midwest (Ohio) and didn't have a sex-positive resource like theTool Shed in my town, so it was a very heartfelt moment to see so manyopen-minded and supportive faces in the audience all ready to learn anddialogue about the relationship between feminism and pornography and thepositive contributions this medium can contribute to our sexual culture. Ithink that in some of the other cities that I teach in, such as San Francisco, we becomea little jaded. It is such a liberal area, and we are constantly having radicalsex workshops and discussions. I feel like the presentation meant a lot to theaudience, and it felt truly appreciated. One woman told me afterward that thepresentation made her feel like she isn't alone. I remember that feeling ofisolation around who I was as a sexual being, and it really warms my heart toconnect with the audience like that.

You are currentlytouring the Midwest, working on your next filmproject. Can you tell us a little bit about that?

The film I'm currently working on is AWoman's POV: Heartland, which I'm directing and filming for Good Vibrations(www.goodreleasing.com). This will be the first POV film from a woman's pointof view and is part of a series of POV films that I will be shooting thatdocuments the female gaze on sex in cities [and regions] around the world,including Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, Tuscany, Italy, and Las Vegas. I've beenhaving a lot of fun shooting the film. Usually I have a crew of around eightpeople on set, which can be really helpful with my larger features, but it hasbeen quite liberating in this film to just have the two performers and me. Itmakes the experience that much more intimate. All of the performers featured inthis film are not porn stars. They are really the girls next door. Not onlythat, but they are intelligent, amazing women who admire the work that I'm doingand specifically sought out working on this project. It's really beautiful tohelp guide them through their first experience.

You're a native ofOhio and were headed there after your visit toMilwaukee. Howdoes it feel to return to this area of the country? Do you think the sexualculture of the Midwest has changed since yougrew up here?

I have a deep-rooted relationship with the Midwest,since this is where I grew up. Growing up, I really struggled to find sexualconnection and find a space where I could grow and flourish and unravel theshame that was instilled in me as a kid around my body and around sex anddesire. I found that playground for growth in San Francisco. And it does scare me a littlebit every time I return to the Midwest. I knowthat I have to censor myself a little bit more when I'm in this area of thecountry. But I do think things are changing. And I do think there is a deepneed and desire for change and education around sex. I think there are a lot ofpeople here that do live in isolation, fear or shame around their sexualdesires. And I do believe that people want to unravel that fear and findconnection. I think the Midwest is ready. Andit really fills my heart with so much hope and inspiration to know that spaceslike the Tool Shed and Smitten Kitten (a feminist sex toy store in Minneapolis) are comingtogether and bringing in presenters and creating a space for dialogue andeducation to happen.

Laura Anne Stuart has a master’s degree inpublic health and has worked as a sexuality educator for more than a decade.She owns the Tool Shed,an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side.