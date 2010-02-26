Do Men Enjoy Sex More Than Women?

×

Last week, I facilitateda sexuality education workshop for a group of college students, which I ended,as usual, by collecting and answering anonymous questions. I asked students towrite either a question or their favorite sex fact on an index card, with thegoal being to collect a card from everyone regardless of whether or not theyhad something to ask. The "favorite sex facts" that people write cansometimes be just as interesting and enlightening as the questions, and theygive me a good gauge of how knowledgeable a particular audience is aboutsexuality.

I was surprised toreceive this "fact" in the stack of cards that were returned to me:"Men find sexual intercourse more enjoyable than women." In the samegroup of cards, I had two questions about why women's boyfriends couldn't"give" them orgasms, or why women couldn't have orgasms "duringsex."

"Really?" Ithought to myself. "Forty years after Betty Dodson published Liberating Masturbation, young women andmen still have these same tired beliefs about men, women and sex?" In the1970s, Dodson and other sexuality educators devoted an enormous amount of timeto spreading the word about how important clitoral stimulation was to women's sexualpleasure and how women should not wait for men to "give" them orgasmsbut should learn about their own sexual response through masturbation. In herfollow-up book, Orgasms for Two,Dodson famously declared that expecting women to have an orgasm through vaginalpenetration alone was like expecting men to have an orgasm through cunnilingus.Her point was that just as most men require direct stimulation of the penis toorgasm, most women require direct stimulation of the clitoris.

As I wrote in lastweek's column, our society still persists in thinking that penis-in-vaginaintercourse is what "real sex" is, and anything else is"just" foreplay. Well, if vaginal penetration is "realsex," then of course most men will enjoy sex more than most women. Itmakes me sad to think that yet another generation is growing up with thisnarrow view of sexuality and that the myths about women needing a partner to"give" them orgasms still hinder women from exploring their fullsexual potential. This puts pressure on men to always initiate, want and enjoysex while it compels women to downplay their own sexual needs and desires.

After decades ofactivism to increase women's knowledge about their own sexuality, why are theseideas still so widespread? Much has been written in the past five years aboutthe mainstream portrayal of women's sexuality, and how Cosmopolitan, Girls Gone Wild,aerobic lap-dancing classes, and the rise of hook-up culture have presented aview of women as more sexually free, but only in the service of male sexuality.It's perfectly acceptable for women to be overtly sexual, but only if they'relearning 101 ways to give a better blow job or making out with other women onthe dance floor to titillate watching men.

I feel like the currentgeneration's mothers and grandmothers had, in some ways, better access toinformation about healthy sexuality than today's young women and men do. Thisis partly why I do what I do; if the idea that men are innately sexual whilewomen are not is still out there, and I can provide a dissenting opinion thatrelieves men of taking full responsibility for all sexual encounters while alsogiving women permission to own their own sexual power, then perhaps I've donesome good.

LauraAnne Stuart has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as asexuality educator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side.