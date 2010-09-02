‘Nerd’ Is Not a Dirty Word… Or Is It?

×

I am a self-describednerd. By this I mean that I've always been a little weird, a little quirky, notsaying or doing the right thing at the right time. I think that "weird,quirky and not quite right" often illustrates how people feel about theirsex lives, especially since we don't have many chances to talk honestly aboutsexuality. We would benefit from embracing our inner nerd and accepting thefact that sex can sometimes be awkward, our desires not socially acceptable,and that we all learn about sex by fumbling our way along at first.

Therefore, when I read acolumn a few years ago in Time OutChicago about a class called "Flirting for Nerds" led by sexeducator Rebecca Steinmetz, I felt I had a soul sister in the big city to thesouth. I finally met Rebecca earlier this year and am happy to say that shewill be bringing her class to Milwaukeeon Sept. 10. In advance of her workshop, I asked her a few questions.





Laura (LAS): The term "nerd" could beconsidered derogatory by some people. Why did you choose to call the class"Flirting for Nerds"?





Rebecca (RS): I take a poll at the beginning ofevery workshop, and I've found that, on average, half the audience doesn'tself-identify as a nerd. But everyone has that awkward or unselfconscious partof themselves that I think resonates with the term “nerd.” The name of theworkshop came about quickly and just stuck. A co-worker and I were at Early toBed [the feminist sex toy store in Chicagowhere Rebecca works] and chatted about a friend of ours who was pretty awkwardwhen it came to the dating scene. My co-worker suggested our friend could usesome time in Early to Bed for some confidence and one of our workshops for someadded skills. She said, "Wouldn't it be great if we did a dating class? Wecould call it ‘Flirting for Nerds.'" Seconds later a customer whooverheard us interjected, "If you had a class like that, I woulddefinitely go!" And “Flirting for Nerds” was born.





LAS:What types of people have attended the class in the past?





RS:I've had people of all ages, races, genders and sexual orientations attend theclass whenever I present in the store. But I get a lot of requests to presentfor student organizations at universities, so I'd say the early-20s crowd hasbeen my primary audience. My favorites are students who attended the workshopthe previous year and attend the workshop again (just in case they missedanything)!





LAS:What's your favorite thing about teaching the class?





RS:The "aha!" moments that people have when something we're talkingabout helps them address a flirting situation they're currently in.





LAS:What's the most important thing that you think someone will take away from theclass?





RS:To own their nerdiness!





I echo Rebecca's laststatement: Own your nerdiness. Everyone sometimes feels shy, everyone hasembarrassing dating or sex moments, and unless you put yourself out there andtake a chance, you will never be able to boldly go where no nerd has gonebefore.





