Pop Goes the Weasel: Preventing Condom Breakage

×

Also, sharp-penis-guy is constantly breakingcondoms. It doesn't seem to matter which brand he buys or the partner or whatlube. It is agreed the sex doesn't seem particularly rough. Do you have anyideas? I was wondering if larger condoms might help, but he is not particularlylarge.

I'm going to answer this question in two separatecolumns. To my knowledge, your friends' risk-reduction strategy of not gettingsemen in their mouths is an effective one, but I am going to do some moreresearch on the level of HIV or other STIs that are present in pre-cum.Pre-seminal fluid does contain HIV.

Regarding condom breakage, there have been a numberof studies that look at why this happens. These studies put the average condombreakage rate at about 2%, but breakage is not evenly distributed among allusersa small percentage of people who use condoms tend to be responsible for themajority of broken ones. In other words, it's not the condomit's you."User error" accounts for most broken condoms, rather than faultycondom construction.

You mention rough sex and lubricant, which can betwo factors that affect condom breakage. Using water-based or siliconelubricant with condoms can reduce breakage, although you don't want to use somuch lube that the condom slips off. Oil-based lubricants (which includepopular male-oriented brands like Boy Butter or Stroke 29) increase the chancesof condoms breaking because they cause latex to deteriorate. Rough sex,especially without adequate lubrication, might increase the chances of breakinga condom, but that doesn't seem to be a factor here.

When people in my classes or in the store ask meabout condoms breaking, I almost always talk first about how they are puttingthe condoms on. Research on why certain people have a high breakage rate hasfound that not pinching the tip of the condom appears to be one factor. Placingthe unrolled condom against the head of the penis and then pinching the tipbefore unrolling eliminates air bubbles and creates a reservoir at the tip ofthe condom for semen to go after ejaculation. Leaving air bubbles at the tip,or alternatively pulling the condom tight against the head of the penis, canboth increase the chances of condoms breaking. Pulling the condom on like asock instead of placing it against the head of the penis and then unrolling hasalso been shown in studies to be correlated with higher breakage rates.

Condom storage is also important. I feel like manypeople know this already, but it bears repeating. Heat and light cause latex tobreak down, so condoms must be stored in cool, dark places. Purses andnightstands = good; wallets stuffed in back pockets or glove compartments ofcars = bad. If a condom feels brittle, sticky or dry when coming out of thepackage, it likely has been stored improperly or is past its expirationdate.

I wouldn’t recommend larger condoms for someone whodoes not feel that regular condoms are tight or uncomfortable. Larger condomscan slip off more easily, which is just as bad as breakage. I do recommendtrying different brands to see if some feel more comfortable, which it soundslike sharp-penis-guy is doing. There are many brands now that have more room inthe head of the condom, such as ONE Pleasure Dome, that might be worth a try ifa tight fit against the head of the penis appears to be an issue. There is alsoa whole new generation of non-latex condoms made of polyurethane orpolyisoprene, like Lifestyles Skyn. Polyisoprene in particular seems to be moreresistant to breakage than standard latex condoms, so if your friend hasn'ttried the new non-latex condoms that are out on the market, I'd recommend thatas well.

Want Laura to answer your questions in SEXpress?Send them to laura@shepex.com.Not all questions received will be answered in the column, and Laura cannotprovide personal answers to questions that do not appear here. Questions sentto this address may be reproduced in this column, both in print and online, andmay be edited for clarity and content.

Laura Anne Stuart has a master’s degree inpublic health and has worked as a sexuality educator for more than a decade.She owns the Tool Shed,an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side.