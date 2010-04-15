Prepare Students Through Knowledge—Not Criminalization—of Sex Education

×

By now, much has alreadybeen written about Juneau County District Attorney Scott Southworth’s letter threateninglegal action against teachers that abide by the new Healthy Youth Act, whichrequires schools who offer sexuality education to provide medically accurateinformation about contraception and condom use. Express Milwaukee’s Lisa Kaiser wrote about it .Hell, our humble state even made it into Dan Savage’s blog, under the heading “The Stupid Never Stops.” I first heard about the letter last week on a listserv for sexuality educators,where people were wondering whether this would impact teachers outside ofpublic school settings (much of the sexuality education I do with adolescentsis in churches or community organizations).Like Lisa, part of mewanted to let this go by without comment, but I felt odd writing about anythingelse this week, since I am potentially in the pool of people who could beprosecuted by Southworth, should I ever dare to set foot in Juneau Countywith my contraceptive education kit in hand. This is not the first time thatI’ve been in this kind of situation; when I worked in Massachusetts a decadeago, there was a movement to require teachers who became aware of consensual sexualactivity between minors to report those minors to the Department of SocialServices (DSS), under the argument that this constituted child sexual abuse andtherefore fell under mandated reporting laws. While I suspect that most DSSworkers were far too busy with actual cases of child abuse to follow up on suchreports, this push had the effect of shutting down open communication betweenteachers and students about the legitimate questions that students might haveabout relationships, safer sex and contraception.The thing that irks methe most about both our current situation and the one in Massachusetts is the fact that they equateproviding information about sexual health with sexual violence. In addition tomy work as a sexuality educator, I am also a sexual assault survivor and aformer rape crisis counselor, and I’ve worked for the past 10 years at threedifferent colleges to improve campus sexual violence services. I think I knowthe difference between healthy, consensual sexual activity and sexual assault.Therefore, when Southworth says that “provid[ing] instruction on how to utilizecontraception” “promotes the sexual assault of children,” it makes me want torun screaming. This both belittles the actual, nonconsensual acts of violencethat are inflicted upon young people every day and demonstrates a complete lackof understanding of what comprehensive sexuality education is designed to do.I like to think that thegoal of our educational system is to prepare students to become happy,successful adults. In order to do this, we gradually build their knowledge andskills, giving them concepts and abilities that they might not use right away,but which will benefit them in the future. Sexuality education should be nodifferent. The sex ed curriculum with which I work most closely has lessonsthat start in kindergarten and go all the way up to adulthood, giving peopleage-appropriate information about healthy sexuality throughout their lives. Themost content-heavy part of that curriculum, which includes information abouthow to use contraception, is geared toward middle-school studentsnot because Ithink 12-year-olds should be sexually active, but because I want them to havethat information long, long before they should ever need it. Prevention and preparingour students for the futurewhat a radical concept.



LauraAnne Stuart has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as asexuality educator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side.