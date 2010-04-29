Putting the Drunken Hookup to Bed

×

Sexual Assault AwarenessMonth, which is observed across the country each April, is winding to a close.Over the past few weeks, I’ve led trainings, screened films and participated inprograms about sexual violence prevention. I’m optimistic because, finally,links are being made between sex-positivity and violence preventionthat is,that being able to openly discuss and celebrate our sexuality instead offeeling shame about it helps us set clear sexual boundaries, enthusiasticallyconsent to the types of sexual activities we enjoy and reduce social acceptanceof sexual violence and victim-blaming. For proof, check out The Line Campaign , a newdocumentary and group blog, or the anthology Yes Means Yes: Visions of Female Sexual Power & a World Without Rape (my favorite essay in this bookis, of course, “A Love Letter From an Anti-Rape Activist to Her FeministSex-Toy Store” by Lee Jacobs Riggs).

However, during mytrainings and conversations with students or customers, there is still onedisturbing trend that I’d like to put to bed: the use of alcohol to eitherfacilitate sexual assault or to gain social “permission” for sexual activity.Both are, in my mind, evidence that sexual shame is still alive and well andthat sexual aggression is still tacitly condoned.





When I do workshops ortrainings with college students about alcohol and sexual assault, we discussthe fact that legally, intoxicated people cannot consent to sexual activity;therefore, if you have sex with someone who’s drunk, you may be committingsexual assault. There are some people (and not just college students) who willdeliberately get a person drunk so that they can “have sex” with that person orwill predatorily seek out the most wasted girl at a bar or party to take home.Most people think of sexual assault as a crime that involves physical violence,but here alcohol is used as a weapon to incapacitate someone as surely as a gunor a fist would doexcept that the victim is administering that weapon herself,making it very easy to blame her and absolve the person who assaulted her.





Inevitably, students inthese workshops will start asking, “Well, how drunk does someone have to be inorder for it to be sexual assault?” or “What if both people are drunk?” Itsaddens me that, immediately, their minds leap toward the technicalities of thesituation, rather than seeing the broader picture that, in fact, alcohol notonly facilitates sexual assault, but impairs our ability to actually have goodsex.





Someone once called thestore to ask about purchasing wrist and ankle cuffs to use with his girlfriend.As the conversation unfolded, it became clear that this person’s plan was tobuy the cuffs and some other kinky gear, then get his girlfriend drunk so thatshe would be “into it.” I literally wanted to scream when I heard this, firstbecause it’s dangerous and stupid to try any kind of bondage with anintoxicated person who can’t clearly communicate to you what their boundariesare and when they might be feeling pain, and second because alcohol was beingused in this situation to make it acceptable for a couple to try something newthat might be considered taboo. The woman in this situation could have lovedbeing restrained, could have had the best orgasms in the world while beingspanked, but for some reason was unwilling to attempt these things unlessalcohol was also involved.





At a researchpresentation I attended last week, a fraternity member was anonymously quotedas saying that he would not go down on a woman unless he was drunk. In The Line, a man at a beach party says,“75% of the bitches out here are using alcohol as an excuse to fuck.” Much inkhas been spilled in the past few years about the phenomenon of the “drunkenhookup,” which seems to me to give women much more social permission to havesex outside of a committed relationship than they otherwise would be given.





I wish that we felt likewe could express our sexual desireswhether these are experimenting with kink,oral sex, or so-called “casual” sexwithout using alcohol as an intermediary.Until we are able to do this, we leave the door open for predators who usealcohol to commit sexual assault. We are setting the bar so low when we ask,“How drunk does someone have to be for it to be sexual assault?” Instead, weshould be asking, “Why do I feel like I have to drink in order to have sex witha new person? Wouldn’t this be so much more pleasurable if we both had all ofour senses involved and engaged?”





LauraAnne Stuart has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as asexuality educator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side.