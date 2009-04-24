The Return of Buttgirl

Earlier this month, my column featured one of the most frequently asked-about sex topics: anal pleasure. If you were intrigued by that column and want to learn more, I invite you to come to the Tool Shed on April 25 at 2 pm for a workshop with Tristan Taormino, a woman whose name is practically synonymous with "butt play" in certain circles. Tristan is the author of "The Ultimate Guide to Anal Sex for Women" as well as the forthcoming "Anal Sex Position Guide," which will be published in May. She directs a series of educational DVDs for porn powerhouse Vivid Entertainment, including the "Expert Guide to Anal Sex," and earlier in her career made the now-classic film "Tristan Taormino's House of Ass." She even has a custom-designed butt plug named after her! Tristan was a featured speaker at UW-Milwaukee last spring, and I'm really thrilled that she's returning to Milwaukee. We played "20 questions" in advance of her visit.

Your new book, "The Anal Sex Position Guide," is about to be released. What's one of your favorite tips from the book?

It's hard to pick just one! I worked hard to include positions for beginners as well as more advanced players. And I coined a new name for a position.

When the receptive partner lies flat on her/his stomach and the insertive partner enters from behind, then lies on top of them; it's not a new position, but I have a new name for it: Tailgate!

That brings a whole new meaning to Brewers games. I am always astounded at the number of things you're juggling at once -- DVDs, books, speaking engagements, website, you name it! What new projects are you working on right now?

Well, I just finished the final edit for my latest Vivid-Ed movie: "The Expert Guide to Anal Pleasure for Men." It comes out at the end of May, and I am really excited about it! I am also finishing up my new book, "The Big Book of Sex Toys," which comes out from Quiver Books at the end of the year.

Sex educator Midori will be in town leading her seminar "Joy Stick Secrets" the day before your workshop. She mentioned that you had recently collaborated on a project together. Anything you can tell us about that?

Midori and I worked on an instructional film for Vivid-Ed called "Midori's

Expert Guide to Sensual Bondage;" it will be released this fall.

What should people expect at your workshop?

I am really excited to return to Milwaukee, since I had so much fun on my visit last summer. My workshop is for anyone interested in anal pleasure, whether you are new, shy, skeptical, or a huge fan. There is something for everyone!

