Do most women like having their butts licked, or is my girlspecial?

Oral-anal contact, alsocalled analingus or rimming, can be very pleasurable to people of all genders.The entire butt, from the cheeks to the crack to the anus itself, is one bigerogenous zone for many folks. Kissing, licking, sucking and otherwise workingthis sensitive area with the lips and tongue can feel great and be veryarousing.

While some of you reading this column are noddingyour heads in agreement, others arereflexively saying, "Ewww!" We've been taught our whole lives thatour butts are dirty, smelly and a possible source of disease. With that view,of course we might be a little shy about putting our mouths there. In reality, withgood regular hygiene, the external opening to and just inside of the anal canalare pretty clean. Poop does not tend to hang out there; it hangs out in thecolon until you are ready to have a bowel movement, when it moves from thecolon into the rectum and then out the anal canal. If you or your partner washthe anus regularly with very mild soapy water (possibly even swirling a soapyfinger gently just inside the anal opening), you can reasonably set aside anyfear of feces. For some people, the taboo of doing something "dirty"or forbidden is part of what makes rimming so much fun.

As with other kinds of sexual activity, there is arisk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) through oral-anal contact, andif you do come in contact with feces, there is a risk of gastrointestinalillness as well. To minimize this, you can use a latex, plastic or polyurethanebarrier between your mouth and your partner's anus. (And if you're thesqueamish type, using a barrier can also get rid of any lingering negativefeelings you might have about oral-anal contact.) Dental dams are rectangles oflatex or polyurethane that are designed to prevent the spread of STIs duringanalingus or cunnilingus. To use, put some lube on the side of the dam thatwill be against your partner's butt (to increase sensation for her) and holdthe dam in place with your hands while you stimulate her with your mouth andtongue. You can use flavored lube on the side of the dam that you're licking,if you like. If you don't have dental dams or don't want to purchase them, youcan also use plastic wrap or cut an unlubricated condom open lengthwise toachieve the same effect.

Analingus can be a fun time in itself, a greataddition to oral sex, or a wonderful warm-up to other anal play. If you or yourpartner are interested in exploring anal sex and are looking for a good placeto start, oral-anal stimulation is a gentle, pain-free way to begin.

