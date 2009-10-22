Sex, Lies and Republicans

×

Why do Republican politicians engage in extramarital andgay affairs after they say they are Christian [and] pro-family values?

Mark Sanford. Larry Craig.Mark Foley. Bob Allen. Michael Duvall. John Ensign. And the list goesonRepublican politicians who say one thing about marriage and homosexuality,but do quite another. Since the never-ending stream of scandals and mediareporting about them make it seem like these affairs aren't isolated incidents,but in fact some kind of trend, many people wonder if there's some reason thatpublic figures who espouse conservative values act in direct contradiction tothose values in private.

There may be some serious science behind these typesof behaviors. For instance, researchers at Northwestern Universityrecently published a studywhich posited that people who are highly moral inone area of their lives may "balance" their goodness by acting immoralin other areas. One blogger at Psychology Todayopines that men who run for political office may be more aggressive andrisk-taking than other men, and thus more likely to engage in"illicit" sex. But I'm not aware of any research that demonstratesthat Republican politicians, or politicians in general, are any more or lesslikely than other people to have affairs. They're just more visible and held toa higher standard of conduct than the average person.

Democratic politicians have had their share ofmissteps too (hello, John Edwards, Jim McGreevey and Eliot Spitzer). In fact,you could say that Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky opened thefloodgates for this kind of scandal and made it widely acceptable toinvestigate and report on the private lives of elected officials (that,combined with an explosion of instantaneous news media). But I think theretends to be much more debate and focus about Republican sex scandals because ofthe fact that they are not only lying and cheating, but also appear to behypocrites who think it's OK to condemn others for things that they themselvesare doing. The public may be less likely to forgive an affair from someone whomakes religious and moral values a centerpiece of his or her political life. Ipersonally felt some sympathy for Jim McGreevey when he admitted his affair andcame out as gay, but wanted to strangle Larry Craig.

I believe that if our country was less homophobicand more accepting of different relationship configurations, these types ofscandals would happen much less often. It's still extremely difficult for anopenly gay, lesbian or bisexual person to get elected to public office, andnearly impossible for someone who is in an open or polyamorous relationship.Yet it's a fact that not everyone is heterosexual and not everyone is cut outfor monogamy. If we're forcing people who are interested in serving ourgovernment to choose between a political career and their individualidentities, then we will either lose qualified candidates for office or we willelect people who are doomed to be liars and cheaters. Any Republicans out thereagree with me?

Laura Anne Stuart has a master’s degree inpublic health and has worked as a sexuality educator for more than a decade.She owns the Tool Shed,an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side.