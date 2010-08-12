No Shame, No Blame: Embrace Your Sexual Fantasies

×

Last weekend, I attendeda sex toy trade show in Miami(yes, I knowmy life is really hard). The best part of the show was getting toconnect with other sex-positive store owners, managers, buyers and educators.Over piña coladas and in the pool, we shared our philosophies, struggles,unanswered questions, and ideas for educational programs. Because of a newproject that one of us was working on, much of our conversation turned to thepolitics of sexual fantasy. Most of us would agree that our mission is tosupport sexual empowerment and authenticity, especially among women. We wantwomen to be able to express and enjoy their sexual fantasies without shame orcensorship. But what happens when those fantasies involve things that don’tappear to be very empowering, such as violence, humiliation or coercion?

Sexual fantasies cancause a lot of anxiety for some people. For many, fantasies are a key part ofbeing able to achieve orgasm, whether alone or with a partner. This can causeguilt, especially when with a partnershouldn’t that person be “enough” of aturn-on by themselves? Is it bad to think of Edward Cullen, Jenna Jameson, thathot barista, or your ex during sex? The writer of Glamour magazine’s “Jake: A Man’s Opinion” column caught flak a fewmonths ago when he penned an article stating that most men had a “highlightreel” of previous sexual encounters running through their heads every time theygot it on with their current girlfriends. Many women readers wrote in toexpress their anger about this, which I found interesting, as this type offantasy is common among women as well as men.





Much of the anger andconfusion about sexual fantasies comes from the fact that we don’t distinguishthings we fantasize about from things that we actually want to do. We assumethat if our current partner is fantasizing about sex with an ex, that he or shereally wants to hook up with that person. In reality, they may never want tosee that person again, but the image of a past sexual encounter gets them offfor some reason. (Glamour’s Jakeclarified that when fantasizing about sex with an ex, he was mostly turned onby memories of times when he thought he performed particularly well, and not onthe individual woman in those memories.) Some people do have sexual fantasiesthat they’d love to bring to life, but the majority of fantasies are strictlymental. If we can understand and accept the difference between fantasy andreality, there’s no reason for us to feel jealous or guilty.





This distinction alsoapplies to the content of our fantasies. People of all genders may havefantasies that are both arousing and disturbing at the same time. Fantasiesoften center around activities that are considered taboo in our society or thatmight get you arrested if you ever acted them out. Power and control,domination and submission, violence and humiliation are not unusual in sexualfantasies. The content of fantasies can sometimes seem to be involuntary, notthings that you would think about during the typical course of a day, but whichappear unbidden during moments of arousal. This, too, can cause guilt andshame. I state again: Just because you fantasize about something doesn’t meanyou actually want to participate in that activity in real life. Fantasizingabout something that is taboo or disturbing does not mean you’re a bad or“sick” person. Unless your fantasies are negatively affecting yourrelationships with others, it’s best to accept that fantasies are a normal partof human sexuality and that sexuality is something that we don’t fully control.





So what of myconversation with other sex-positive folks about women’s violent, degrading orcoercive fantasies? Some of us felt strongly that we had a responsibility toavoid images of violence against women in the books, DVDs and other materialsthat we carry, regardless of whether these images represented women’s authenticfantasies. Others felt that censorship of such images caused shame, since otherwomen who might share these fantasies would find no affirmation that theirfantasies were normal. There is no easy answer to the question of whether therecan be sex-positive, feminist representations of violent fantasies, other thanto say that a continuing dialogue is key.





WantLaura to answer your questions in SEXpress? Send them to laura@shepex.com. Not all questions received will beanswered in the column, and Laura cannot provide personal answers to questionsthat do not appear here. Questions sent to this address may be reproduced inthis column, both in print and online, and may be edited for clarity andcontent.





LauraAnne Stuart has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as asexuality educator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side.