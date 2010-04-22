Does Size Matter?

×

Last month, retailer Condomania released information from its database of the penis sizes of male customers whohad ordered TheyFit brand condoms, which require users to measure the lengthand width of their erect penis before ordering. Naturally, they used this datato rank 20 cities and all 50 states according to which locales had men with thelargest penises, because larger is always better, right? Milwaukeedid not crack the list of top 20 cities (New Orleanswas No. 1), and Wisconsin stood at No. 31among the 50 states (interestingly, New Hampshire was first in that category). However, myirritation with the way the data was publicized has nothing to do with ourstate's midrange ranking.

Many men worryunnecessarily about their penis size. Anything that contributes to thatworryporn featuring unnaturally endowed stars, for example, or weak dataanalysis that ranks cities with larger penises at the “top”has a negative impacton our collective sexuality. Anxiety about our bodies can really get in the wayof healthy sexual expression. I'm kind of disappointed that a company thatpurports to promote sexual health would spin their data in a way that might beharmful to a lot of men's self-image.





I also doubt that any ofthe men who purchased TheyFit condoms thought that one day the information thatthey trustingly typed into their online order forms would be used to rank theirhometowns according to penis size. The data itself is questionable, since theinformation collected is not from a random sample of men in any state orcityit just represents a subset of men who chose to purchase a particularbrand of condoms that comes in a wide variety of sizes. I imagine that men whofall outside of the "average" range of penis sizes might be morelikely to buy custom-fit condoms, since they may be more likely to havedifficulties with standard condoms. There's no way to tell whether TheyFitusers match up with the rest of the male population in terms of size, so therankings are, in essence, meaningless.





If any piece of the datawas interesting, it's the tidbit that the penis sizes in their sample formed aperfect bell curve: 25% were less than 5 inches in length, 50% were between 5 and6 inches in length, and 25% were more than 6 inches in length. I wish that theyhad emphasized this more, instead of focusing solely on which cities and statescame in at the 6-inch-plus mark. There are an equal number of guys on thesmaller end and the larger end, and both can be considered well within a normaldistribution.





Penis size does matterduring sex, but not in the way that people usually assume, which is that biggeris always better. A preference for the size of your partner's penis is highly individual,and what can feel just right to one person may seem too big or too small toanother. I have more customers come into the store saying that their partner'spenis is too large than the other way around. Our best-selling dildo is a veryaverage 6 inches long and 1.5 inches wide, and the one that's been flying offour shelves recently? 4.25 inches long and a tad more than 1 inch wide. Thesetwo far outsell the monster cocks that we carry (although those have their fansas well!). So men, whatever the size of your equipment, there's someone outthere ready to love it, and you should love it too.





LauraAnne Stuart has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as asexuality educator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side.