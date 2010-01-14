Splish, Splash: Female Ejaculation and Watersports

×

I am veryinterested in doing this again, and all I know is that this was one of the mosterotic things I have ever done. I have asked her if she would pee in my mouth,but she's reluctant. Have you heard of this and do you have any comments?

In my mind, thereare two separate questions being asked here. The first is about femaleejaculation, and the second is about incorporating urine into erotic play,which is often called watersports or piss play.

It is likely thatthe clear fluid that you saw was female ejaculate, which sometimes appears whena woman's G-spot is stimulated. Many sex educators believe that the G-spot isactually a collection of glands surrounding the urethra that is sometimescalled the urethral sponge. These glands are analogous to the prostate gland inmen. Like the prostate, the urethral sponge becomes engorged with fluid duringsexual arousal, and if these glands are stimulated, some women will releaseejaculate from the urethra.

Because most of usare not taught that women can ejaculate, some women who release fluid throughthe urethra during sex are afraid that they've urinated. You're correct whenyou didn't think it was urine; from what we know, female ejaculate is similarto fluid produced by the prostate, and there's no harm in drinking it, the sameway that there's no harm in ingesting semen, as long as the people involved arefree of sexually transmitted infections.

The position thatyou're describinga woman standing and being entered from behind by a penis ordildocan be a good one for G-spot stimulation. The urethral sponge is locatednear the front wall of the vagina, so if you are penetrating a female partnerfrom behind and angling a penis or dildo toward the front of her body, you canput some pleasurable pressure on the G-spot. Angle is key, so experiment andsee what feels good.

Regardingwatersports, some people enjoy either being urinated on or having a partnerurinate in their mouth as part of sex play. Since urine is sterile, this is arelatively low-risk activity, unless the person doing the peeing has a urinarytract infection or an STI. For some people, the appeal of piss play is itstaboo nature, but this can make it a turnoff for others. If your wife isconcerned that urinating on you poses a health risk or that this activity mightbe "too weird," you can reassure her that neither of these things istrue. There was a whole “Sex and the City” episode that revolved around aboyfriend of Carrie's who wanted her to pee on him, so it can't be thatunusual! However, if she is reluctant because she finds it to be a turnoff orbecause it pushes her boundaries a bit too much, I think it's important torespect her feelings about that.

Want Laura toanswer your questions in SEXpress? Send them to laura@shepex.com. Not all questions received will be answered in thecolumn, and Laura cannot provide personal answers to questions that do notappear here. Questions sent to this address may be reproduced in this column,both in print and online, and may be edited for clarity and content.

Laura AnneStuart has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as a sexualityeducator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’sEast Side.