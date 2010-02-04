Strap One On

×

Lastweekend, we held a "Strap-On Sex 101" class at the Tool Shed. Thiswas the first time that we had offered this particular workshop, and I wasfascinated to see that it generated more phone and e-mail inquiries than anyother class we've held. Many people wanted more information about exactly whatwould be covered during the class, but we ended up having a relatively smallnumber of people in attendance. This leads me to believe that there's a highlevel of interest in this topic, but a certain shyness about it that stillpersists.

A couple ofweeks ago, I wrote a column about pegging, which involves a woman wearing astrap-on harness and dildo to anally penetrate her male partner. This certainlyfalls under the broad category of "strap-on sex," but there is muchmore to it. People of any gendermen, women or transgender peoplecan wearharnesses, and people of any gender can enjoy being on the receiving end of anicely lubed dildo.

One typicalfear that I mentioned in my column about pegging is that including a harnessand dildo in your sex play is some kind of commentary about your sexualorientation or gender identity. There's a common misconception that if youenjoy being penetrated by a dildo, you "really" want to have sex witha man, which can be troubling to heterosexual men or lesbian women. The flipside of this is that if you enjoy wearing a harness and penetrating a partner,you "really" want to be a man. For some female-to-male transgendermen, this may be true, and dildo play can be an integral part of theiridentity. But for others, this is not the case at all. Remember: You don't workfor the dildo; the dildo works for you. It's just one more tool in your arsenalof pleasure toys. It only carries the meanings that you assign to it.

So why usestrap-ons? A harness creates a hands-free way to attach a toy to your body,which leaves your hands free for other activities and allows you to have closephysical contact with your partner during penetration that otherwise might notbe possible. Dildos come in every conceivable size and shape, which gives you alot of variety for both vaginal and anal penetration. Whether your partner is asize queen or prefers something no bigger than a finger, you can find a toy tosuit. You can switch it up depending on your mood. For men who may not havethought about dildo play before, this means that you aren't limited to theequipment that's attached to your body; if your partner would prefer a smalleror larger sized object for penetration, dildos are there to please.

Strap-onscan also be a handy tool for men with erectile dysfunction or for men whosepartners may wish to keep going after they have ejaculated. Both penisextenders (sheaths that fit over an erect or flaccid penis) and harnesses madeespecially to fit a man's body allow men to penetrate a partner whether or nottheir penises are cooperating at any given moment.

I can'twrite a column about dildos without taking a moment to mention the materialsfrom which they are made. I recommend 100% silicone dildos rather than othermaterials, like jelly, rubber or latex. Silicone is more expensive, but it'sworth it. Dildos made of jelly or cyberskin may contain phthalates, which arechemicals used to soften plastic that have been linked to cancer and hormonedisruption. These dildos eventually degrade over timemany customers have toldme that they eventually found their favorite dil melted into a puddle at thebottom of their toy box. Silicone is nonporous, can easily be sterilized, willnever degrade and does not contain any toxic chemicals. Take some care inchoosing toys that last.

LauraAnne Stuart has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as asexuality educator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side.