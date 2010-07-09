Trimming Pubic Hair

×

You could be asking twodifferent things: 1) Do women prefer that their male partners have trimmed orgroomed pubic hair, or 2) Do women enjoy having a partner trim their own pubichair for them?





While pubic hair removalcreams, waxes and razors have been marketed to women for decades, male pubegrooming entered our social consciousness rather recently. When Samantha usedan electric shaver to trim her partner's pubic hair during a “Sex and the City”episode, it was considered unusual, but now it's not uncommon for salons tooffer a "back, crack and sack" waxing package for male customers.





Just as with femalepubic hair, whether someone prefers their male partner to be all-natural,lightly groomed or completely bare is a matter of personal taste. Some peoplefind that pubic hair gets in the way during oral sex, or that theirshort-and-curlies get caught in cock rings or other toys. Others may find thenatural odors and pheromones that are trapped by pubic hair to be veryarousing. If you are unsure what your partner prefers and are willing to changeyour normal grooming routine for her or him, just ask what they like.





Regarding the secondinterpretation of your question, some women (and men) do indeed enjoy having apartner trim their pubic hair; this can be a highly erotic act. For some,trimming or shaving a partner can be a part of foreplay. For others, it can bepart of dominant/submissive role-play. If one person prefers their partner tohave groomed pubes, but said partner hates doing the trimming, then sharing theshaving responsibilities can be a compromise. I previously wrote a column thatcontained advice for shaving a partner with minimal irritation, which you canread here.





As with all eroticactivities, some women may find groomed pubes (either their own or theirpartners') exciting and attractive, and others may not. It really depends onthe individual.





WantLaura to answer your questions in SEXpress? Send them to laura@shepex.com. Not all questions received will beanswered in the column, and Laura cannot provide personal answers to questionsthat do not appear here. Questions sent to this address may be reproduced inthis column, both in print and online, and may be edited for clarity andcontent.





LauraAnne Stuart has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as asexuality educator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side.