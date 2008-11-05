Use A Little Restraint

×

One of the most common sexual fantasiesinvolves bondage: tying up a partner or being tied up yourself. What is itabout restraints that make them such a perpetual turn-on? For answers, I talkedwith Lee Harrington, a nationally known rope bondage expert who is visiting Milwaukee next week.

LauraAnne Stuart: In your experience as an educator, what is itthat attracts people to erotic restraint?

LeeHarrington: There’s a whole bevy of reasons. For some, it’sabout the idea of temporary helplessness, because for a lot of us, weconstantly have to make choices, to go and do and be, and that’s a lot of work.To have that opportunity to let go for a moment and be under somebody else’spower can be very empowering in return. For others, bondage is a fetish or aturn-onthe smell of leather or the physicality of rope gets people wet orhard. For some people, it’s about the chance to struggle, moving and pulling onthe restraints. For me as a photographer, a huge piece is the opportunity tocreate human art, to turn our partner into something beautiful. Eroticrestraint can also enhance our connection with our partners. There are manydifferent ways to connect with our partnerssex, long conversationsand thiscan be another tool. Finally, restraint is just fun! It can be silly, anotherway to giggle in or out of bedroom. Those are some common reasons, but thereare many more.

LAS:There are lots of different forms of erotic restraint. Why have you personallymade rope a central part of your practice?

LH:Back in 1995, I was blessed with coming into the BDSM community in theNorthwest. At that time, there were rope bondage artists there who were some ofthe first people in the U.S.to incorporate Japanese rope bondage into their public practice. Western ropebondage has its own beauty, but it’s a very different aesthetic. As a friend ofmine once told me, “Western rope bondage is beautiful women that happen to bein ropes; Japanese rope bondage is beautiful rope that happens to be on awoman.” In Western rope bondage, it’s all about these big-boobed pinup girls.That has its place, but for doing stuff with a variety of bodies, I find thatthe style that I was introduced to in the mid-’90s showed me something that wasbeautiful even if it was on a chair or a teddy bear. The rope would still bestunning. I found I could apply this easily when playing with 90-pound Japanesegirls or 300-pound guys who were bears. Since I like playing with a multitudeof different body types, I found the style really encouraging.

LAS:What are some of the most common questions that you get from people who areinterested in erotic restraint or rope bondage?

LH:The two most common are, “Why didn’t my scene go right?” and “If I try thisonce, do I have to become an expert?” Rope especially can be very intimidating.Handcuffs are easyclip them on and play. It’s very easy to emulate an imagethat you see online or in a book. Rope tends to bring out this fear that if youdon’t emulate the image perfectly, you’re doing it wrong. My opinion is thatthis is not true. You don’t have to copy the image; just have some basicknowledge of human physiology and safety. The rest is about your owncreativity. At some point, people who are now experts had to pick up a rope forthe first time, too. And just because you try it once doesn’t mean that youhave to dedicate yourself to it for life!

[To make sure a scene goes well], findout your reasons and your partner’s reasons for trying it out. I frequently seeproblems stemming from a mismatch of intent, not technique; for example, oneperson wanted beautiful artwork and the other person wanted something theycould struggle against. Whatever erotic desire you’re following, find out thewhy, not just the what. Find a reason for everybody involved to be passionateand have a good time.

