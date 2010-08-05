Is Your Vulva Obscene? On Facebook, Censorship and Female Genitals

×

As a sexuality educator,I perform a constant balancing act. On one hand, my mission in life is toenhance communication about sexuality, to create spaces where people can getinformation about sex without fear or shame. On the other hand, I can neverforget that our culture automatically labels almost anything having to do withsex as “obscene.” When I write this column, plan workshops or design ads andwindow displays for the store, I always walk a tightrope in my mind, knowingthat what I consider educational could be deemed offensive by others, simplybecause the subject is sexuality.

Over the past week,women whom I consider my sisters in the sex-positive movement have beencensored by Facebook, apparently because the content of their Facebook fanpages could be considered “obscene, ” which is a violation of the Facebookterms of service (although Facebook has not offered any explanation as toexactly what their definition of obscene is and how their terms of service hadbeen violated). The owners of Self Serve, a feminist sex toy store in Albuquerque, N.M.,that is similar to the Tool Shed, posted on their Facebook page a video blog about labiaplasty that included photographs of female genitals. Violet Blue, a prolific authorand blogger, maintained a Facebook page called “OurPorn, Ourselves," the goal of which wasto create a dialogue about women’s relationship to pornography, but which didnot contain or link to any pornographic images. Both pages were deleted withoutwarning.





I find this disturbingbecause it implies that the mere image of unaroused female genitals, notengaged in a sex act of any kind, is obscene. OMGdid you know that you werewalking around with an obscenity between your legs? It also implies that thediscussion of pornography, not just pornography itself, is also obscene. Thecommon thread linking the Self Serve and Our Porn, Ourselves pages is theirassertion that women have a right to sexual pleasurethat women should knowwhat normal female genitals look like in order to better understand their ownbodies, and that women should not feel ashamed if they enjoy watching porn.Hmmm, I guess I should be scared, since I frequently talk about vulvas, pornand female sexual empowerment in my work.





Women’s bodies are notoffensive. Public dialogue about sexual images and sexual arousal is not inappropriate.The fact that we live in a culture where a giant corporation can decide thatthey are and control the flow of information about these topics is the reasonthat so much shame about sexuality still exists. And by the way, there arestill plenty of anti-porn and pro-labiaplasty pages on Facebook. Et tu, MarkZuckerberg?





LauraAnne Stuart has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as a sexualityeducator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side.