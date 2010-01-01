A Warty Situation

×

Genital warts are causedby the human papillomavirus (HPV), which has received lots of attentionrecently for its link to cervical and other types of cancer. Before the recentresearch on HPV, cancer and vaccines, most people were more familiar withgenital warts as an annoying, but treatable, sexually transmitted infectionthan they were with HPV.

There are more than 100different strains of HPV, and the ones that cause genital warts are differentthan the ones that are linked to cancer. It's possible to be infected with morethan one strain at once, so it's a good idea for you and your partner to askyour health care provider about getting Pap smears (if your partner is male andyou have anal sex, an anal Pap smear can be done). Pap smears look forprecancerous cell changes caused by HPV.

Genital warts can beremoved by a health care provider in several ways. Removing the warts does notmean that HPV has been eliminated from your system, though; there's apossibility that warts could return or that the virus could still be passed toa sexual partner. However, removing warts is still the best way to go, since atthe very least it will reduce the risk of transmitting HPV to a partner andwill also get rid of any irritating symptoms.

Warts can be removed bycryotherapy (freezing), electrocautery (burning them off with an electriccurrent), the application of chemical compounds, surgical removal and severalother methods. These are all done by a health care provider in her or hisoffice. At-home prescription creams can also be given to a patient to applythemselves. While many of these methods sound cringe-inducing, for one wart ora small amount of them, they should be pretty quick. Your health care providercan give you more information about what she or he is able to perform.

If you've been with yourpartner for 20 years and you've had the wart on your penis for most of thattime, it's likely that your partner is already infected with HPV. She or hecould currently have genital warts, perhaps in areas of the body that aredifficult to see, such as inside the vagina or anus. Sometimes it's difficultto distinguish genital warts from normal lumps and bumps in the genital area.It could also be that your partner is infected with HPV, but never had anoutbreak of genital warts.

Condoms can lower therisk of transmitting HPV to a partner, but can't eliminate it completely. Thisis because HPV is passed through skin-to-skin contact, and condoms don't coverall the areas of skin that touch during sex. If the wart on your penis iscovered by a condom during sex, that helps lower the risk, but you may havesmaller warts on other areas of your genitals that you aren't aware of, or youmay have HPV present on the surface of your skin even where warts aren'tpresent. Even researchers don't know how likely it is for HPV to be transmittedthrough skin-to-skin contact where there are no warts.

It's common for peoplewho have been in monogamous relationships for a long time, and then have hadHPV show up suddenly, to wonder where it came from. In your relationship, itsounds like you and your partner were monogamous for five years and then youdeveloped a wart. It's possible for symptoms of HPV infection, such as genitalwarts, to take several years to develop after a person is initially exposed. Inaddition, some people who are infected with HPV show no symptoms at all, sothey have no idea that they have it. You could have acquired the virus from aprevious partner and not developed a wart for a long time, or your currentpartner could have had HPV before he or she met you, but had no symptoms. It'salmost impossible to determine when and how an individual was infected withHPV. The important thing to remember is that it is not necessarily a sign ofinfidelity.

WantLaura to answer your questions in SEXpress? Send them to laura@shepex.com. Not all questions received will beanswered in the column, and Laura cannot provide personal answers to questionsthat do not appear here. Questions sent to this address may be reproduced inthis column, both in print and online, and may be edited for clarity andcontent.

LauraAnne Stuart has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as asexuality educator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side.