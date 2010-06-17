Do All Women Have a G-Spot?

×

Do all women have aG-spot?I have been trying tofind my wife’s for years now, and I just cannot find it.Iknow it is supposed to be in about 2 inches on the front side. What might I bedoing wrong?You bring up a topicthat is a subject of fierce debate. Much has been written about the elusiveG-spot, which is named for Ernst Grafenberg, the physician who first studiedand explored this part of female sexual anatomy. Many medical care providersand some sexuality educators do not fully embrace the concept of the G-spot, soif you were to ask your doctor this question, he or she might say “no.” Infact, a recent British study claimsto have found no conclusive evidence that the G-spot exists. So, depending onwhere you seek your information, you will receive different answers to thisquestion.

Personally, I fallfirmly into the camp of sexuality educators who believe that there is, indeed,a G-spot, and that much of the nay-saying about its existence is due to thefact that our society is generally uncomfortable with the idea of women’ssexual pleasure, and that our research and medical care reflect this. However,just because all women have a G-spot doesn’t mean that all women enjoy havingit stimulated.





The G-spot is oftendescribed as being about 2 inches inside the front wall of the vagina, as yousay. This makes it sound like the G-spot is something that is physically insidethe vagina and part of the vaginal tissue. This is not actually the case.According to many feminist sexuality educators and researchers, the G-spot is acollection of spongy tissue that surrounds the urethra, sometimes referred toas the paraurethral sponge or paraurethral glands. This tissue, which isanalogous to the prostate in men, becomes engorged with fluid when a woman isaroused. When the tissue fills with fluid, pressure on that area can feelpleasurable to some women. However, since the paraurethral sponge is aninternal organ, like the prostate, it’s not possible to touch it directly. Youcan indirectly put pressure on this area by pressing upward on the front wallof the vagina, since the urethra is in front of the vagina. For some women,putting pressure on the front wall of the vagina at exactly 2 inches inside,with fingers at exactly the 12 o’clock position, might really ring theirchimes. But since everyone’s body is different, some women might prefershallower or deeper penetration, light pressure or firm pressure, gentlestroking or hard rocking, 1 o’clock or 11 o’clock.





Even though every womandoes have paraurethral glands, that doesn’t mean that this is a site of sexualpleasure for all women. I think of it as being analogous to anal sex. Everyonehas an anus, but not everyone enjoys anal play. Does that mean that there’ssomething wrong with folks who aren’t into backdoor loving? Of course not. It’sjust not their thing, and that’s fine. One of the negative consequences of allthe media attention that the G-spot has received over the past couple ofdecades is that women and their partners feel like there’s something wrong withthem if they can’t “find” the G-spot or don’t experience pleasure when the areanear the G-spot is stimulated. If that’s the case, the G-spot may not be theirthing, and that’s fine. Concentrate on what is pleasurable to you and yourpartner, and keep exploring to find new erogenous zones that you do like.





That said, if you wouldlike to keep exploring the G-spot now that you know a bit more about itsanatomy, I recommend that your wife have an orgasm first, or bring herself veryclose to it, using a tried-and-true method. This ensures that there’s a lot ofblood and other fluids in the pelvis and increases the likelihood that theG-spot will be engorged and thus more sensitive. Then try using your fingers ora firm, curved dildo or vibrator to explore stroking, pressing, or rocking backand forth against the front wall of the vagina. Vary your depth, speed andpressure. Some women find that light pressure on the lower abdomen, above thepubic bone, can also stimulate the G-spot, so don’t limit your exploration tothe vagina alone. Enjoy exploring your partner’s body, and don’t put pressureon yourself or on her to elicit a particular type of reaction. Even if theG-spot doesn’t turn out to be a hot spot for her, you may discover some others.





LauraAnne Stuart has a master’s degree in public health and has worked as asexuality educator for more than a decade. She owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side.