Shawarma House Announces New Location

Popular East Side Middle Eastern restaurant, Shawarma House, recently announced a second location in Brookfield at 17385 W Bluemound Road.

“Shawarma House started from a simple idea shared by brothers of the Saed Family that transformed into passion to introduce authentic Middle Eastern food to anyone who walked through their doors,” Shawarma House said in a press release.

The new location will offer the same menu as the original, which specializes in chicken shawarma, pita, kabobs, hummus and falafel.

The Brookfield Shawarma House location is expected to open this fall.