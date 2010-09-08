Shepherd Express Endorsements

×

If you were to describe the ideal candidate for Milwaukee County sheriff, you couldn't do muchbetter than Milwaukee Police Lt. ChrisMoews. He thoroughly understands the issues and problems facing Milwaukee County, and actually has realisticsolutions to address these problems in the area of law enforcement andcommunity security.





A lifelong resident of MilwaukeeCounty, Moews is a graduate of Marquette High School. He spent two years in aseminary, but wanted to have a family (he is now married with two sons) anddecided to pursue a degree in criminal justice at UW-Milwaukee. He started hislaw enforcement career in Fox Point and then Milwaukee, where he rose through the ranks tobecome lieutenant and late-shift supervisor of the homicide division. Hisdistinguished career includes numerous commendations, such as “Swift actions toresolve a dangerous situation with no loss of life,” “Swift actions to avoiddeath/injury of subject in custody,” “Interrogation of serial rapist suspectresulting in full confession” and “Successful recovery of a missing andendangered child who was severely neglected and abused.” In contrast, hisopponent, Sheriff David Clarke, was actually dismissed from the MilwaukeePolice Department for his conduct, before being reinstated on appeal andserving a suspension.





Unfortunately, this excellent candidate is havingtrouble getting his message out because he is being vastly outspent by Clarke,whodespite running as a Democratis heavily funded by the right-wing factionof the Republican Party.





Moews has worked to get one-on-one meetings, andwhen he's had the opportunity to meet with leading Democratic officials likeSen. Russ Feingold, Rep. Gwen Moore, former Milwaukee County Sheriffs LevBaldwin and Robert Kliesmet, numerous county supervisors and a multitude ofother local elected officials, he has quickly won their enthusiastic support.





In essence, a vote for Moews will end the too-longtenure of Clarke, who has unnecessarily politicized the office by cozying up tothe Tea Party crowd and the Bush administration in order to advance his careerand far-right political agenda. Clarke also has shown questionable judgment assheriff. He wants to impose a boot-camp regimen on inmates, even though it'sbeen proven not to work, as well as Bible study. And, in a notorious 2008 incident,he couldn't properly arrest a drunken driver who was stuck in a snowbank. Thedriver's blood-alcohol content was twice the legal limit, yet Clarke, the firstofficer on the scene, tried to help the driver get his car back on the road. Clarke'simprudent actions have also resulted in a number of unnecessary lawsuits thatcost the taxpayers money.





In contrast to Clarke's out-of-control ego and distractionsfrom his duties, Moews would focus on law enforcement in a steady and reasonedmanner. We'd be safer with Moews as sheriff, and that's the best reason for votersto support Chris Moews on Sept. 14.





Send ChrisLarson to the State Senate





We enthusiastically support Chris Larson for District 7 of the state Senate, which runs alongthe Lake Michigan shoreline from UW-Milwaukee through the East Side, the ThirdWard, Walker's Point, Bay View, St. Francis, South Milwaukee, Cudahy andOak Creek.





Larson faces longtime incumbent Sen. Jeff Plale inthe primary. Plale is not a mainstream Democrat and does not support the causesand solutions that are important to most Democrats and many of his constituents.In fact, Plale had a hand in defeating some of the Democrats' most important proposals,such as the Clean Energy Jobs Act. In doing so, Plale did the bidding of theconservative faction of the business community. His actions set back the state'sclean energy agenda at the very same time the state should be investing insolar and wind technologies and the next-generation jobs that will result fromthese industries.





Plale also does the bidding of the school vouchercrowd, now led by controversial former Republican lawmaker Scott Jensen at the Alliance for SchoolChoice and American Federation for Children, national organizations headed byBetsy DeVos that are pouring money into the race to boost Plale's chances atthe polls. DeVos is the former chair of the Republican Party in Michigan and the sisterof Erik Prince, founder of the mercenary group Blackwater. This sort ofout-of-state, school-voucher-group meddling in Wisconsin's elections is not a new thing,and it's definitely not a good thing.





In addition, Plale is not pro-choice on reproductiveissues and has continually been endorsed by Wisconsin Right to Life.





Despite his opposition to women's reproductivechoices and his unequivocal support for the voucher school issues, Plalemanaged to get some surprising endorsements. In this past session there wereefforts to keep all controversial bills regarding reproductive choice andprivate school funding from reaching the floor of the Senate for a vote. Groupslike WEAC and Planned Parenthood will endorse incumbents like Plale as long asthey did not vote against the groups' issues in the past legislative session.Since there was nothing to vote against, Plale gets the endorsement.





Happily, voters in the 7th Senate District can votefor a candidateChris Larsonwho truly represents their interests.





In stark contrast to Plale, Larson is more in syncwith the district. Larson is pro-transit, pro-green jobs, pro-choice andpro-public education. While serving on the Milwaukee County Board, Larson hasfought to secure dedicated funding for the Milwaukee County Transit System and Milwaukee CountyParks, save the Hoan Bridgeand ensure that patients at the county's Mental Health Complex are treated safelyand with dignity. We're confident that Larson will continue to represent hisdistrict's best interests while serving in the state Senate.





Vote for Larson and you're voting for a publicservant, not a corporate puppet.





Gwen Moore for Re-election to Congress





Voters maybe mad at Congress for being out of touch with their everyday concerns, but Gwen Moore is one congresswoman who isdeeply connected to Milwaukee,understands the problems and consistently delivers for her constituents. Moore gets high marks forher ability to cut through the noise and discuss divisive issues with clarity.And then she acts on her promises.





In additionto her work in Washington, Moorestepped into debates on the mayoral takeover of the Milwaukee Public Schoolsand funding for transit, making herself the voice of reason amid controversy.She's a strong advocate for veterans, the city's poor and homeless, publiceducation and the city's African-American residents. Gwen Moore has earnedanother term in Congress and we wholeheartedly support her re-election.





Scott Dettmanon the Southwest Side and Greenfield





In the surprisingly competitive race in this southwesternMilwaukee County Assembly District, we're picking first-time candidate Scott Dettman over 27-year veteran ofthe state Assembly Peggy Krusick. Krusick seems to take many of her positionson hot-button issues from right-wing talk radio. Dettman is more in line withmainstream Democratic positions, and is committed to public transit, high-speedrail and job creation that will lead the state into the 21st century. We'reimpressed by Dettman's professionalism, intelligence and ability to win oversupporters. He'll be a good addition to the state Assembly in January and wepredict he'll have a long career in politics and public service.





Tom Nelson for Lieutenant Governor





Democratshave four fine choices for lieutenant governor on Sept. 14. Our pick is stateAssembly Majority Leader Tom Nelsonof Kaukauna. We like his positions on the issues and the political advantagethat he offers to Tom Barrett, the likely Democratic nominee for governor.





On theissues, Nelson has been a strong advocate for progressive causes. As AssemblyMajority Leader, Rep. Nelson was instrumental in pushing through Democrats'reform agenda, which has expanded access to health care and insurance coverage,passed a long-overdue mental health parity bill, encouraged job creation inmanufacturing and closed tax loopholes that allow big corporations to dodgetaxes while workers and homeowners bear an unfair burden. Most notably, Nelsonpushed a tough bill on payday lendersfighting against more than 25 lobbyistshired by the payday lending industrythat would protect consumers, not themultimillion-dollar industry that preys on working people. While a weaker billwas eventually passed, the bill Nelson sponsored was supported by most Milwaukee legislators,consumer advocacy groups and organizations that represent progressives, thefaith community and seniors.





On thecampaign trail, Nelson will be an asset to Tom Barrett. In his first run foroffice, Nelson beat a Republican incumbent in a Republican-majority district,so he knows how to win a tough election. He's very visible in the Fox Valleyand northern Wisconsin,which will be an advantage to a Milwaukee-based candidate. And Nelson is atireless campaigner who will give 110% from now until Nov. 2.





Tom Nelsonhas our vote and we encourage Shepherdreaders to support him as lieutenant governor on Sept. 14.





JoCasta Zamarripa for Assembly District 8





Now thatlongtime state Rep. Pedro Colon is leaving the state Assembly, voters on Milwaukee's South Sidecan vote for a newcomer to electoral politics, but someone who has a longcareer as a community activist. We endorse JoCastaZamarripa for the 8th Assembly District because of her accomplishments inthe community, her progressive values and her enthusiasm for working hard in Madison. Zamarripa is anadvocate for women's health, increased funding for public services and qualityeducation. She's smart to ask large corporations and delinquent taxpayers topay their fair share of taxes as a way to balance the state budget, since theresidents of Milwaukeeare paying enough. We think Zamarripa's drive and sense of fairness will be anasset to her district's constituents when she's fighting for them in Madison.