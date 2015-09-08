Shorewood "En Plein Air"

× Expand Jenny Anderson

By some cruel perversity of nature, Wisconsin was gifted with an abundance of natural beauty and cursed with an ever-expanding winter. The season for painting en plein air (French for “in the open air”) is soon to come to a close. But before it does, Shorewood is holding its third annual, three-day Plein Air Shorewood Festival.

On Thursday, September 17, and Friday, September 18, more than 40 professional artists will be stationed throughout Shorewood’s Business District, as engrossed by their canvasses as most are by their computer screens.

Round the way, on the block of 4500 N. Oakland “Kensington Square” at Three Lions Pub, entertainment will abound. Thursday offers live music, food and, from 4-8 p.m., the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Kohl’s Color Wheel tent will provide supplies for kids of all ages to do some plein air painting of their own. In the evening, artists will compete in a two-hour urban quick paint to determine who has the fastest paintbrush in the Village.

After another day of painting, the artists and the community will convene on Friday in Hubbard Park from 5-8 p.m. for more socializing, noshing and live music by the Hot Damn! Band.

Plein Air Shorewood culminates in a gala and sale of the freshly completed paintings on Saturday from 10-9 p.m. in a large tented gallery on the front lawn of Shorewood High School.

A detailed schedule of Plein Air Shorewood can be found on the event website.