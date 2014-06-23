Shorewood's Hubbard Park Beer Garden Opens Tuesday

It's been a banner summer for free beer. Following the Estabrook Park Beer Garden's ceremonial tapping last week, Shorewood’s Hubbard Park Beer Garden will open tomorrow with a party featuring free beer until it runs out.

Located between the Hubbard Park Lodge and the River Club in Hubbard Park, Milwaukee County’s latest beer garden will feature a selection of Wisconsin brews, including Sprecher Black Bavarian, New Glarus Spotted Cow, Point Nude Beach and the requisite Miller Lite and PBR, as well as wine, root beer and Bloody Marys. The garden will also serve bratwursts, hot dogs, chicken and apple sausages, large pretzels and cheese platters.

For its opening party Tuesday at 5 o’clock, the garden will be giving out a keg’s worth of each of the eight beers on tap.

The beer garden will be operated by Russ Davis, owner of the Hubbard Park Lodge.

“What’s interesting about this location is back in 1872 it was a beer garden in this spot,” Davis says. “There was a place called Linneman’s that opened a beer garden here, so it has historic value. It’s where the tired, hot thirsty urbanites used to come to take a break, so it’s nice to bring that tradition back.”

The beer garden will be open daily from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Davis expects its season will last through early October.

Unlike some of the county’s other parks, parking is at a premium in Hubbard Park, so beer garden guests are strongly encouraged to bike or walk. The park is located right on the Oak Leaf Trail.

“I put in 120 bike racks, and we’ll have some locks for people to use,” Davis says.