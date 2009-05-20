Sign of the Times

×

In April,policeman Kristopher Weston apprehended a murder suspect about 20 minutes afterthe crime in East St. Louis, Ill. Weston's feat was such a nice piece of policework that the mayor called Weston before the city council to commend him. Fiveminutes after Weston left the room, the council got down to regular business,the first order of which was to approve a list of police and firefighterlayoffs due to budget shortfallsand on the list because of low seniority wasOfficer Kristopher Weston.

Least CompetentCriminals

QuestionableJudgments: (1) Remo Spencer, who works at the Wal-Mart in Great Falls, Mont.,was arrested in April and charged with stealing eight laptop computers andseven iPods from the store's inventory. He aroused suspicion when he offeredthose items for sale on Wal-Mart's employee bulletin board. (2) A 22-year-oldman was hospitalized in Wilmington, N.C., in December after stiffing a taxicabdriver. The man bolted from the cab without paying, but the driver drove afterthe fleeing thief and rammed him.

Great Art!

New York artistAriana Page Russell has a dermatological disorder that makes her skin puff upat the slightest scratch (which renders her, she says, the "human Etch ASketch"). She now scratches herself in deliberate patterns to createartistic designs that she photographs and offers for sale. Russell says shemust work quickly because her skin usually returns to normal after about anhour.

Just Can't StopThemselves

(1) In March, ajudge in Jefferson County, Texas, suspended the 90-day DUI sentence for JeffreyLatham, 37, on the condition that Latham refrain from drinking alcohol. As partof the deal, the judge ordered Latham to report to a probation office. Twohours later, Latham showed up as scheduled, drunk, and was promptly shuttledback to court. (2) A man and woman in their early 30s were arrested in Aprilafter they stripped naked and began having sex in front of tourists on the lawnat Britain's Windsor Castle. The queen was in residence, but her livingquarters are at the opposite end of the castle, and she missed the spectacle.

Recurring Themes

Victor Harris waspouring an additive into his SUV's fuel tank in March in Saginaw, Mich., whenhe got his index finger stuck. It took firefighters four hours to remove asection of the tank and transport Harris to a doctor, who pried his fingerloose and stitched it up.

Now, Which One Isthe Brake?

Elderly driverscontinue to confuse the brake pedal with the gas (or the "drive"setting with "reverse"): An 89-year-old man accidentally crashed intohis wife in a parking lot in Greenville, S.C. (April). An 88-year-old manaccidentally drove through the front window of a restaurant in Redondo Beach,Calif., injuring five (March). An 85-year-old woman, on her way to take herdriver's test, accidentally crashed into the building that houses the licensingoffice in Schram City, Ill. (February). An 82-year-old woman accidentally droveinto the Indulgence Salon in Prescott Valley, Ariz., while trying to park(May). An 80-year-old woman, backing out of a parking space, accidentally spedout instead, hitting six cars and ramming a building in Indianapolis(February).

Government inAction!

After three yearsof providing worker-training grants to a San Francisco-area multimediacoalition that includes a maker of adult videos, the California EmploymentTraining Panel cut off funding in April, claiming that it had not realized thenature of what an outfit called "Kink.com" does. The coalitionprotested the panel's decision, pointing out that Kink is a law-abiding,tax-paying entity that employs 100 local people and keeps the California adultvideo industry "competitive in the international marketplace" bytraining employees in video editing, Photoshop and other multimedia skills.