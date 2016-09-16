Silver City International Food and Art Walk Celebrates Diversity Through the Arts

Layton Boulevard West Neighbors recently announced the 5th annual Silver City International Food and Art Walk, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 12-5 p.m. on W. National Avenue.

The festival offers a wide variety of ethnic cuisine, including Wisconsin favorite Italian sausage and more exotic options such as papaya salad and Bangkok fried rice. Music and art representing countries all over the world will be in attendance, including a Brazilian jazz group and a blues band.

Admission is free for all and you can find more information here.