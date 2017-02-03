Silver City Restaurants Team Up for “Phobruary

Pho is the perfect meal for a cold, Milwaukee winter evening. The rice noodles, mixed with fresh herbs, garnishes and thinly sliced beef, chicken or whatever protein source you prefer, all sitting in a warm broth, can brighten up even the bleakest cold fronts.

For the 4th year, restaurants in the Silver City District will team up for Phobruary. Every Monday-Friday in February Bamboo Restaurant (3427 W National Ave.), Thai Bar-B-Que (3417 W National Ave.), Thai Lotus (3800 W National Ave.) and Vientiane Noodle Shop (3422 W National Ave.) will offer bowls of pho for just $5. After trying the various Pho options, you can vote for your favorite here. The winner will be recognized at the end of Phobruary.