Sitars, Singing and Classic India

With the Beatles' sitar-augmented "Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)," the Western pop culture first took notice of Indian classical music. But by 1965, the art form had been nourishing souls for centuries with its singular blend of intensity and repose, composition and improvisation, tradition and innovation.

Milwaukee is privileged to have a handful of modern masters play the UWM Fine Arts Recital Hall. On Oct. 10, Shakir Khan will demonstrate the outcome of being the son and student of the legendary sitarist Ustad Shahid Parvez. On Oct. 11, Sanjoy Banerjee will give a recital of North Indian classical vocal music, followed by a traditional dance by Sumana Mandala. Both concerts are at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 at the door, or for $25 advanced purchase tickets call (414) 315-2043.