Imagine this: No lines, no outrageous cover charges, none of the typical NYE drama - just an amazing party to ring in the New Year! That's what Blackthorn Pub and Grill is planning for this New Year's Eve! Live performances by U2Zoo, (a Midwest U2 cover band) and after the party is rocking, DJ Angel Cervera will spin you into 2011! Plus, Guinness Toasts at Midnight. The party starts at 7pm, no cover charge, just fun!